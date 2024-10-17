Liverpool vs Chelsea: Latest team news after Reece James offers potential boost to Enzo Maresca

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Chelsea travel to face Liverpool as Premier League football returns following the international break, and the Blues have been handed a key fitness boost.

Enzo Maresca’s side have been unbeaten in the league on the road so far, but a trip to Anfield is likely to be a more difficult challenge.

Chelsea returned from the international break fourth in the table with 14 points from their opening seven matches and have only suffered one defeat, to defending champions Manchester City in the opening game of the campaign.

Reece James has been one of the Blues’ main injury concerns this season as he continues to be plagued with issues over the last few years.

The right back has not taken to the field for Chelsea this season after sustaining his latest setback during the club’s pre-season tour of the USA.

However, James took part in team training for the first time since the summer on Monday and is nearing a return to action, although the match against Liverpool is expected to come to soon for the defender.

Omari Kellyman is the only other senior player unavailable to manager Maresca, with the 19-year-old having recently suffered an injury setback.

Liverpool could welcome back some of their injured players for the match against high-flying Chelsea.

Arne Slot’s side went into the international break top of the league, with one more point than both Manchester City and Arsenal and four more than their weekend opponents.

Alisson suffered a hamstring injury during the win over Crystal Palace and will spend an expected six weeks on the sidelines.

Alexis Mac Allister also sustained a problem in the same match, but joined up with Argentina on international duty and is likely to be available for the game against Chelsea. Federico Chiesa is also in with a chance of featuring in the match at Anfield, but did not go on international duty with Italy.