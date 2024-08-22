Liverpool sell young midfielder Bobby Clark to Salzburg

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Liverpool have sold midfielder Bobby Clark to RB Salzburg in a £10m deal.

The Premier League club will also have a 17.5 per cent sell-on clause and a matching-rights agreement if they want to buy him back.

Clark will be reunited with former Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders, who has taken charge of the Austrian club and could be playing Champions League football after Salzburg beat Dynamo Kiev 2-0 in the first leg of their play-off.

The 19-year-old becomes the second player to leave Liverpool this summer after Fabio Carvalho joined Brentford for £27.5m and another who has produced a sizeable profit.

Bobby Clark found his opportunities at Liverpool limited with the number of midfielders at the club ( Getty Images )

Liverpool signed Clark from Newcastle in 2021 for £1.5m. He went on to make 14 appearances for them and scored his only goal in the 6-1 thrashing of Sparta Prague in the Europa League.

Clark impressed in 2024 when Liverpool’s midfield was depleted by injuries and international call-ups and was an influential substitute in the Carabao Cup final win over Chelsea.

He also came on when the FA Cup tie at Arsenal was level at 0-0 and helped Liverpool to a 2-0 victory.

However, Liverpool had plenty of competition for midfield places and decided to sell Clark, the son of former Newcastle, Sunderland and Fulham player Lee.

After three years at Liverpool, when he was close to going out on loan to Derby last summer, and more approaches from lower down the English footballing pyramid in January, he has made a permanent move.