Sunday briefing: Salah nets landmark Liverpool goal and Man City bounce back

Liverpool maintained their stranglehold at the top of the Premier League with a 4-1 thrashing of struggling Ipswich at Anfield.

Arsenal recovered from the controversial sending off of Myles Lewis-Skelly to grind out a 1-0 win over Wolves, who also finished with 10 men at Molinuex.

Saturday’s late kick-off saw Manchester City come from behind to beat Chelsea 3-1, while in Scotland, Celtic’s home game against Dundee was postponed following storm damage to the stadium.

Centurion Salah as Reds crush Tractor Boys

Mohamed Salah scored his 100th Premier League goal for Liverpool at Anfield – but it was the 4-1 victory over Ipswich which was more significant as Arne Slot’s side maintained their stranglehold at the top of the table.

Salah’s 19th league goal of the season came in between strikes from Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo as the visitors were clinically exposed in the first half.

Gakpo nodded in a fourth just past the hour before Ipswich got a late consolation through Jacob Greaves’ header in stoppage time.

Kieran McKenna’s side, though, remain deep in the relegation mire having lost eight of the last 11 league matches.

Mikel Arteta left fuming after red card

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta called on the Football Association to overturn Lewis-Skelly’s hugely controversial red card in the 1-0 win at Wolves, which kept his side six points behind Liverpool.

Lewis-Skelly, 18, became the third youngest player to be dismissed in Premier League history when he was shown a straight red card by Michael Oliver in the first half for taking down Matt Doherty in his own half.

The Gunners overcame adversity to win the game through Riccardo Calafiori’s 74th-minute goal – shortly after Wolves had also been reduced to 10 men when Joao Gomes was sent off.

Despite battling on to a crucial three points, Arteta was left less than impressed by the decision – which had been met with disbelief by pundits.

“I am absolutely fuming, but I leave it with you,” Arteta said.

“I think it is that obvious that we don’t need any comment today and hopefully the right thing will happen.

“OK, we were in a position that we shouldn’t be in – but at least let’s be in a position that we should be in for the next few weeks and allow that player to continue to his job.”

City recover after Khusanov blunder

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden spared the blushes of new team-mate Abdukodir Khusanov as Manchester City came from behind to beat Chelsea 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

Uzbekistan defender Khusanov had been brought in this week from Lens on a £33.6million deal – but made a nightmare start in the Premier League with an error which led to an early Chelsea goal and then also a booking inside the opening four minutes.

Noni Madueke took full advantage of the mistake to put the visitors ahead, after Khusanov had missed a bouncing ball and then completely fluffed an attempted back-header to Ederson.

Josko Gvardiol equalised before the break and Haaland then swept City ahead after lobbing Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez before Foden put the result beyond doubt with a late third.

The win sees Pep Guardiola’s side move back above Chelsea into the top four – and raised spirits after their midweek capitulation at Paris St Germain.

Celtic Park feels brunt of Storm Eowyn

Celtic’s home William Hill Premiership match against Dundee was postponed following storm damage to stadium.

Storm Eowyn brought winds of up to 100mph in central Scotland on Friday – and a Met Office red weather warning of danger to life.

“Unfortunately, due to the stadium damage sustained yesterday we have been advised that we are unable to proceed with today’s match,” said a statement from Celtic, who hold a 13-point lead over Rangers at the top of the table.

“While clearly this is disappointing, the safety of our supporters will always be our priority.”

The rearranged fixture is set to place on February 5, with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Miedema at the double

In the Women’s Super League, Manchester City got their campaign back on track as superb strikes from Vivianne Miedema and Mary Fowler helped them to a 4-2 victory at Aston Villa.

Gareth Taylor’s side went into the fixture on the back of consecutive WSL defeats – including last Sunday’s 4-2 derby loss to Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium.

City, who had beat United 2-1 in the League Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday, found themselves behind to Chasity Grant’s sixth-minute opener.

Miedema punished a Danielle Turner mistake to equalise in the 28th minute and then put City ahead with a stunning finish seven minutes later.

Villa – playing for the final time under interim boss Shaun Goater, Taylor’s former assistant and City team-mate, before new boss Natalia Arroyo takes charge – got back on level terms through Laia Aleixandri’s own goal early in the second half.

Fowler, though, then hit a beauty of her own and Jess Park added a fourth for City, who move back up to second.

What’s on today?

An action-packed Premier League weekend concludes with four games on Sunday.

Tottenham will look to build on Thursday night’s Europa League win when they host strugglers Leicester, while Brentford head to Crystal Palace and then new West Ham boss Graham Potter takes his side up to Aston Villa.

Fulham welcome Manchester United to Craven Cottage on Sunday evening – with Ruben Amorim aiming to continue his rebuilding process after a dramatic late win over Rangers in their midweek European tie.

Elsewhere, Rangers will be out to improve on a dismal away record in the William Hill Premiership at Dundee United.

WSL leaders Chelsea host third-placed Arsenal in the early kick-off, with Brighton’s trip to face Manchester United at Leigh Sports Village Stadium the late game.