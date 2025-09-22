Milos Kerkez grateful for Andy Robertson’s help in adjusting to Liverpool

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool defender Milos Kerkez has praised Andy Robertson’s contribution to the team after revealing the Scotland international is helping him settle into life as first-choice left-back.

The 21-year-old Hungary international has started six of seven matches since his £40million move from Bournemouth having been recruited to be the long-term successor to a player 10 years his senior.

Robertson was linked with a move to Atletico Madrid, against whom he coincidentally made his only start of the season against last week, but opted to remain at the club where he has a year left on his contract even though he knew his playing time would be significantly reduced.

But Kerkez, who is set to make way for Robertson to play against Southampton in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie, is grateful to have the experienced defender helping him through his early months.

Asked what his relationship with the Scot was like Kerkez said: “Really good.

“Before the game (on Saturday) he motivated me, told me: ‘Go outside and do your thing that you were doing last season’ so he gave me a bit of a push.

“Then after the game he congratulated me and told me that I should keep going like that. We are good.

“He’s a legend who did amazing things, won everything and still has quality. It’s not like he’s not here. He’s a squad player. This is Liverpool, we’re competing.

“He’s pushing me, I’m pushing him and I think that’s important to have in a big club like this.”

Kerkez put in his best performance in a red shirt in the Merseyside derby victory over Everton, a week after he was taken off before half-time at Burnley as head coach Arne Slot feared he was treading a fine line having already been booked.

The Hungarian has yet to find consistently good form since arriving but he is still adapting to Slot’s methods while adjusting to the higher profile and scrutiny which comes with a move to Liverpool.

“I’m just here to do my job. I want to improve, I want to give everything for the badge,” he added.

“Obviously you have to adapt and the coach and the players are helping me a lot so I’m improving a lot every day.

“I’m playing a bit different here than Bournemouth but I’m not listening too much to outside noise.”

Robertson is likely to be one of 11 changes for Liverpool against Championship side Southampton with Slot set to give squad players pitch time.

That is likely to mean debuts for goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili and 18-year-old centre-back Giovanni Leoni, a £26m signing from Parma last month, with British record signing Alexander Isak, Federico Chiesa and 17-year-old Rio Ngumhoa all set to start up front.

“We can go through all of them. These are the players that need a game and we’re happy that we have one,” said Slot.

“If we wouldn’t have had one, we probably would have arranged a friendly in this week for these players because they need to play games as well to keep them ready whenever we need them.

“If we want to compete in every single trophy then some players need a normal week, which is not playing during the week once in a while as well.

“That’s managing a team throughout the whole season with trying to compete at every level we are competing for.”