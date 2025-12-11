Goalkeeper set to face England at World Cup banished by club after manager bust-up

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Girona coach Michel has publicly criticised Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic, stating the player will not feature for the club again after allegedly refusing to play due to personal ambitions.

Michel revealed on Thursday that the reserve goalkeeper declined to participate in a recent fixture, prioritising his World Cup prospects with Croatia, who are due to face England in their first match, and a potential move to another team.

"Livakovic is a spectacular person, but he has a timeline with objectives different from Girona’s," Michel stated.

"He needs to play for the World Cup, not for Girona. He told me this himself; he is a sincere person. He told me he didn’t want to be here, that he wanted to play for another team because if he played with Girona, he wouldn’t be able to play for another team."

The 30-year-old Livakovic, currently on loan from Fenerbahce, reportedly informed Michel he wished to remain eligible for a transfer to a different club.

Football regulations stipulate that players can only represent two teams in a single season, and Livakovic has already played for Fenerbahce.

open image in gallery Michel claims Livakovic refused to play in a match earlier this season ( AP )

This refusal forced regular starter Paulo Gazzaniga to play a Copa del Rey match earlier this month despite suffering from the flu and a high fever. Michel expressed his frustration, highlighting the immediate impact on the squad.

"Right now, I only have one goalkeeper available," Michel explained.

"Gazzaniga’s commitment is beyond any doubt. Until the winter transfer window, I know we have a problem. And I am not defending my position but defending the goalkeeper who has been here for three years, which is Gazzaniga."

Michel justified making the matter public by asserting that "the fans needed to know."

The situation comes as Girona, currently 18th in the league standings and within the relegation zone, faces a challenging period.

Gazzaniga himself has endured an inconsistent season, marked by several errors, including two that led to Elche goals in a recent match.