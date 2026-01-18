Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lisandro Martinez has told Paul Scholes to come to his house and be honest with him if he wants to criticise him.

The World Cup winner hit back at the former Manchester United midfielders Scholes and Nicky Butt by accusing them of saying one thing to his face and another behind his back.

Martinez excelled in Saturday’s Manchester derby win, keeping Erling Haaland, who is 20cm taller, quiet as United won 2-0 in Michael Carrick’s first game in charge.

But in the build-up, the 1999 Champions League winners spoke on a podcast when Butt said: “Haaland would pick Martinez up and run with him. It’ll be like you know when you see a dad after school running down the road with a little toddler.” Then Scholes replied: “He’d score, then throw him in the net.”

But Martinez feels they are guilty of double standards, saying: “I told him already, if he wants to say something to me, he can come to wherever he wants. To my house, wherever. I don't care.

“And I respect the relations when they want to help the club because everyone can talk on the television but when you see [them] here face to face, no one says anything in your face. So for me, I don't really care what they say.”

open image in gallery Martinez celebrates after United’s 2-0 victory over City ( Getty Images )

Martinez said he was not motivated by their comments, adding: “It doesn't give me anything. My motivation is my family.”

But the defender praised a third ex-United midfielder, in Carrick, for changing the mentality in the team after Ruben Amorim’s sacking.

“So different, so different,” he added. “Different mentality, different guy. He knows what this club really means. He sent us the message that he played here for a long, long time. He won everything. He is a big legend. He wants to help the club and I think we were in a tough situation and today was the best moment to change that.”

Martinez was paired in the middle of the defence with Harry Maguire as Carrick played a back four. They kept just United’s third clean sheet of the season and Martinez said the double act talked together to keep them organised.

“I've known him for a long time and we speak a lot,” he said. “Today we had really good communication on the pitch but not just only with 'H'.”