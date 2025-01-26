Lisandro Martinez snatches win for Manchester United at Fulham

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lisandro Martinez’s deflected 78th-minute strike earned Manchester United a hard-fought and much-needed 1-0 victory at Fulham.

Centre-back Martinez, who set up Bruno Fernandes’ stoppage-time winner in United’s 2-1 win over Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday, found the net as Ruben Amorim’s men claimed their second Premier League win in three matches.

It was another blunt attacking display from United, who managed just one shot on target, but the valuable three points moved the Red Devils above Crystal Palace and up to 12th in the Premier League table.

United needed a crucial late intervention from Toby Collyer to seal the victory as he denied Joachim Andersen with a superb goal-line clearance.

Fulham were willing to be patient in their press early on but showed their threat when countering with pace.

In the sixth minute, an interception allowed Alex Iwobi to surge into space and let fly with a drilled left-footed strike from the edge of the area but Andre Onana showed quick reflexes to get down and palm the ball away from danger.

Antonee Robinson was deployed higher than usual to exploit large amounts of space left unoccupied behind United wing-back Diogo Dalot.

Robinson’s deliveries did not quite meet his usual standard and his cross to Raul Jimenez in the 39th minute was not accurate enough for the Mexican forward to get a shot on target, forcing him to take a heavy touch and shoot wide.

United forward Rasmus Hojlund endured another ineffective match and was replaced by Joshua Zirkzee after 58 minutes, with Amorim’s side appearing to require more inspiration from skipper Fernandes to find a breakthrough.

The Portugal international’s free-kick after the break was aimed under the wall and wrong-footed Fulham keeper Bernd Leno but it went narrowly wide as United’s only chance of note to that point went begging.

That chance was part of an improved second-half showing from the visitors and their raucous away support was given something to cheer by Argentina defender Martinez, who charged forward and took a shot from distance which deflected off Sasa Lukic and looped over the stretching Leno.

United, who were stunned by a late Rangers goal in midweek, remained vulnerable and Andersen’s header was bound for the back of Onana’s net – only for youngster Collyer to brilliantly move across and head off the line.

Amad Diallo thought he had put the game beyond doubt, only to be denied by an offside call from VAR, before Rodrigo Muniz wasted another huge chance for Fulham as he blasted over and United held on.