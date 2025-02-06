Manchester United confirm Lisandro Martinez injury blow

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United have suffered a major injury blow with the confirmation Lisandro Martinez suffered a cruciate ligament injury in Sunday’s defeat to Crystal Palace.

The defender will miss the rest of the season as United wait to discover whether he will be missing for the rest of 2025 as he undergoes rehabilitation.

Manager Ruben Amorim had said on Sunday that he was worried it was a major knee injury, calling it a “serious situation”, and United’s worst fears have been realised.

The club said in a statement: “Everyone at Manchester United wishes Lisandro Martinez strength for a successful recovery and we will be supporting him every step of the way.”

It is the third major injury of Martinez’s time at Old Trafford after previous foot and knee problems and could mean the World Cup winner sits out much of next season.

Martinez had become a key member of Amorim’s team, starting 14 of their last 15 games on the left of his back three, scoring in the draw at Liverpool, getting the only goal at Fulham and setting up captain Bruno Fernandes’ injury-time winner over Rangers.

His absence leaves Amorim without a fit left-footer to play on the left of his back three with Luke Shaw, who is yet to start this season but who had returned to training, suffered an injury setback.

United did sign one centre-back this week, in Ayden Heaven, but the 18-year-old has only made one senior appearance for Arsenal.