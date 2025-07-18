Lionesses’ Hannah Hampton baffled by Sweden goalkeeper taking penalty in shootout

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lionesses goalkeeper Hannah Hampton has admitted to being baffled by Sweden’s decision to give a crucial penalty to her opposite number during England’s dramatic shootout win at Euro 2025.

Hampton proved the hero for Sarina Wiegman’s side after making a number of saves during a low-quality exchange of penalties eventually settled by Lucy Bronze.

Sweden, who had earlier squandered a 2-0 lead in Zurich, had plenty of chances to win the game before the shootout was reached, and then missed from 12 yards twice with the chance to seal progression to the last four.

Nathalie Bjorn had put her side just a penalty away after Alex Greenwood had failed to score, though Chloe Kelly’s conversion ensured that Sweden would have to score their fifth penalty to advance.

It was therefore a surprise to see goalkeeper Falk, who had made three saves to set up a position of strength, step up to take the crucial spot-kick.

And Hampton did not even have any work to do as Falk blaze her penalty over the crossbar, with 18-year-old defender Smilla Holmberg’s miss condemning Sweden to a premature exit from the tournament in Switzerland.

“I was more panicking that we didn’t have any data on her or where she was going,” Hampton said afterwards of her thoughts when she saw Falk stepping up. “So I was like oh my goodness this is down to me. I was a bit surprised.”

open image in gallery Goalkeeper Hannah Hampton helped England through to the semi-finals ( AP )

Hampton, who had usurped the now-retired Mary Earps as England’s No 1 ahead of this tournament, had been playing with a bloodied nose after taking a ball to the face and admitted that the shootout had been

"Stressful. Stressful watching, stressful playing," said Hampton. "Every time I saved one I was thinking 'please just put it in so we have a bit of a cushion'. Their keeper then just went and saved the next one and I was thinking 'oh goodness, here we go.'

"It's obviously been a difficult couple of years (for me) within the England environment, [but] all the girls were ecstatic. They've seen all the hard work that I've put in and how difficult it's been, and how they've helped me get to the point that I am now, where I am happy to be wearing an England shirt again."