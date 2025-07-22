Experienced Lionesses forward set for exciting WSL move
Parris left Brighton after the expiration of her contract and looks set to join WSL newcomers London City Lionesses
Experienced forward Nikita Parris has left Brighton following the end of her contract after helping the side to their best ever Women’s Super League (WSL) finish.
According to reports, Parris is set to join WSL newcomers London City Lionesses as a free agent.
The England international, 31, joined Brighton from Manchester United on deadline day last September and made 28 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring 12 goals.
Brighton ended the season in fifth place in the Women’s Super League.
Head coach Dario Vidosic said: “Nikita has played a vital role in helping us achieve our highest-ever WSL finish.
“Her professionalism, both on and off the pitch, has been outstanding, and her experience has been hugely influential within the squad – especially in guiding some of our younger players.
“Her goals and tactical awareness have offered consistency and leadership in the final third. We’re truly grateful to have had the opportunity to work with her last season and wish her nothing but the best in the next stage of her career.”
Parris began her career with Everton and has also played for Manchester City, Lyon and Arsenal as well as winning 74 caps for England.
Her form for Brighton earned her a return to the national team as a substitute against Spain in February, her first appearance in an England shirt since November 2022.
