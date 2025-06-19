The Lionel Messi moment that inspired Inter Miami to first Club World Cup win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lionel Messi scored a fine free-kick as Inter Miami came from behind to beat Porto 2-1 in Atlanta and get their first win of the Club World Cup.

Inter Miami - held to a goalless draw by Egyptian side Al Ahly in their opening Group A fixture at Hard Rock Stadium - recovered after falling behind to an early penalty from Porto forward Samu Aghehowa.

The Major League Soccer outfit were back on level terms just two minutes into the second half when Venezuela midfielder Telasco Segovia fired home from Marcelo Weigandt's cross.

Messi completed the turnaround in the 53rd minute when he curled a 20-yard free-kick into the top corner.

Palmeiras had earlier beaten Al Ahly 2-0 at the MetLife Stadium, with the game interrupted during the second half because of the threat of lightning in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The Brazilians had seen forward Raphael Veiga shown a straight red card by English referee Anthony Taylor in the 37th minute following a high challenge on Al Ahly winger Zizo.

However, after being advised to review the incident on the pitchside monitor, Taylor changed his decision to issue only a yellow card.

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring ( Reuters )

Palmeiras broke the deadlock three minutes into the second half through an own goal when Al Ahly forward Wessam Abou Ali headed a deep free-kick into the top corner of his own net before substitute Flaco Lopez broke clear to double the lead just ahead of the hour.

With thunderstorms looming, the players were soon signalled to come off as the match was suspended in the 63rd minute.

A notice was displayed on the stadium's big screen, directing all spectators to leave the seated bowl area and take shelter inside "for your safety" because of "severe weather in the area".

Following a delay of around 45 minutes, with the weather conditions improved, play was able to continue.

Palmeiras went on to close out a first win - which puts them level on four points with Inter Miami ahead of their final group game at the Hard Rock Stadium on June 24.