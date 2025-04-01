Lionel Messi’s bodyguard banned from touchline during Inter Miami games

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lionel Messi's bodyguard has been banned from protecting the Argentine superstar from the touchline during Inter Miami matches.

Yassine Cheuko, a former US Navy SEAL, gained a cult following after videos across social media showed him tracking Messi’s movement throughout games while closely watching the crowd to stop potential pitch invaders from causing any potential harm to the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Cheuko has been captured on a plethora of occasions chasing down invading fans intent on getting close to Messi, something which has become much more prevalent since the forward started playing in the United States.

However, MLS has now decided to take full control of matchday security, with Cheuko now only permitted to be in the locker room and mixed zones.

"They don't allow me to be on the field anymore," the bodyguard told House of Highlights.

"I was in Europe for seven years, working for Ligue 1 and the Champions League, and only six people invaded the pitch. I came to the USA and in just 20 months 16 people have already done so. There's a huge problem here, let me help Messi."

Cheuko served in Iraq and Afghanistan as a Navy SEAL and was also an MMA fighter before taking up the position as Messi’s bodyguard.

His career with the former Barcelona star started at Paris Saint-Germain, before he was reportedly recommended to Inter Miami president David Beckham following his MLS arrival.

Cheuko holds animosity towards MLS despite his new restrictions, but feels a more collaborative solution could have been better for all parties involved.

"I love MLS and Concacaf, but we have to work together,” Cheuko added. “I love helping. I'm not better than anyone, but I have a wealth of experience in Europe.

“It's fine, I understand their decision, but I think we could do better.”