Barcelona president Joan Laporta has poured cold water on the prospect of Lionel Messi making a sensational return to the club, despite the Argentine superstar's recent emotional visit to the revamped Nou Camp.

Laporta described such a move as "unrealistic" following Messi's appearance at the stadium where he spent 21 glittering years.

Messi, who joined Barcelona's youth academy at 13, became their all-time leading scorer with an astonishing 672 goals in 778 appearances.

He was ultimately forced to leave the Catalan giants in 2021 when the club's financial situation made it impossible to retain him.

The 38-year-old World Cup winner, now playing for Inter Miami, made a surprise visit to the iconic stadium on Sunday.

During his visit, he expressed a heartfelt desire to one day return, stating: "I hope that one day I can return, and not just to say goodbye as a player, as I never got to do."

open image in gallery Barcelona president Joan Laporta thinks it is ‘unrealistic’ that Messi will play for the club again ( AP )

However, speaking to Catalunya Radio on Wednesday, Laporta firmly dismissed the notion of a playing comeback.

"Out of respect to Messi, all the club staff and the club members, it's not right for me to speculate on something that would not be realistic, and it's not the moment to do it," he explained.

Messi, who secured 10 LaLiga titles, four Champions League crowns, and three Club World Cups during his illustrious Barcelona career, moved to Paris St Germain on a free transfer after his departure.

He extended his contract with Inter Miami in October and has previously indicated that the Major League Soccer club would likely be his final professional stop.

Instead of a playing return, Laporta outlined plans for a grand tribute to the eight-times Ballon d'Or winner at Camp Nou once its extensive renovations, which will expand the stadium's capacity to 105,000, are complete.

"He's playing for Inter Miami. He knows he's loved and appreciated for who he is and that he'll always be welcome," Laporta affirmed.

"It's only fair that he should have the best tribute in the world. It would be wonderful to have his tribute here, in front of 105,000 fans."