Tyrique George and Facundo Buonanotte help Chelsea survive Lincoln scare

Chelsea were given a major scare by Lincoln but goals from teenager Tyrique George and Facundo Buonanotte saw the Blues come from behind to reach the Carabao Cup fourth round.

Lincoln, third in Sky Bet League One, sensed a giant-killing over the Club World Cup champions when Rob Street gave them a deserved lead just before half-time following a major blunder from Enzo Fernandez.

But George levelled just after the interval before Buonanotte, on loan from Brighton, grabbed his first goal for a much-changed Chelsea in the 50th minute as the quickfire strikes sealed a 2-1 win.

The visitors made eight changes to the side that lost at Manchester United on Saturday but still boasted almost £400million worth of talent in their XI and an enviable bench including Moises Caicedo and Pedro Neto.

Alejandro Garnacho was handed his first start following his move from Manchester United but the Argentinian was mercilessly and peculiarly booed by boisterous Lincoln supporters as they watched their side put in a tremendous first-half display to trouble the five-time League Cup champions.

Enzo Maresca admitted these are the types of fixtures that worry him most and Lincoln demonstrated why within 90 seconds, with Lewis Montsma lashing across Filip Jorgensen and off the inside of the post.

Chelsea seemed rattled by Lincoln’s harrying tactics, with Malo Gusto hustled off the ball by Freddie Draper, who had penalty claims waved away after tumbling over the grounded defender in the box.

While Chelsea steadily grew into the contest, they were fortunate when Draper saw his shot blocked by team-mate Sonny Bradley following a goalmouth scramble caused by Jorgensen fumbling a punch away.

Lincoln were causing problems from corners and Tom Hamer’s long throw-ins into the area but it was a Chelsea set-piece deep inside their own half from which the hosts went ahead in the 42nd minute.

Fernandez’s careless ball across the face of his own area to Trevoh Chalobah was intercepted by Ivan Varfolomeyev, teeing up Street who coolly dispatched the unexpected opportunity beyond Jorgensen.

Lincoln were given a thunderous ovation as they walked off at half-time but hopes of a stunning upset took a turn when Chelsea struck twice inside three minutes just after the resumption.

Maresca initially opted against turning to his well-stocked bench and was rewarded when George fizzed a first-time half-volley from 25 yards across Zach Jeacock and in off the post in the 48th minute.

George had hitherto been anonymous but he then provided the assist for Buonanotte, who exchanged passes with the 19-year-old before jinking past a couple of weak challenges and toe-poking past Jeacock.

The double blow might have deflated Lincoln but they had a couple of chances through Draper shortly after, the second after Jorgensen made another hash of a clearance, but Chelsea narrowly escaped both times.

Maresca withdrew Garnacho after an hour and introduced Estevao before regular first-team players Neto and Marc Cucurella were also brought on in an attempt to make sure of killing off Lincoln hopes.

Neto was denied by Jeacock while one more Jorgensen error from a cross into the area presented Francis Okoronkwo with an open goal but the Lincoln substitute was unsighted and volleyed over late on.