Is Liechtenstein vs Scotland on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch friendly

Scotland will bid to bounce back from a demoralising defeat to Iceland as they face Liechtenstein in Vaduz.

A 3-1 defeat at Hampden Park followed the Nations League play-off defeat to Greece in March as Steve Clarke’s side shipped three goals at home for a second game in succession.

Supporters were frustrated on Friday and will hope for better against a side Scotland will expect to beat, though Clarke is dealing with a goalkeeping crisis.

Ross Doohan, who has just left Aberdeen, and 18-year-old Bournemouth goalkeeper Callan McKenna have been called up as injury replacements with as many as five options in goal currently sidelined.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Scotland vs Liechtenstein?

Scotland vs Liechtenstein is due to kick off at 5pm BST on Monday 9 June at Rheinpark Stadium in Vaduz.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in Scotland can watch the match on BBC One Scotland, with television coverage available on BBC Two for others in the United Kingdom. A live stream will be available via the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.

Scotland team news

Ross Doohan could be set to start in goal with Angus Gunn and Robby McCrorie ruled out and Cieran Slicker struggling on debut after being brought off the bench for a stricken Dunn. Neither Scott McTominay nor Kieran Tierney have travelled due to knocks.

Predicted line-up

Scotland XI: Doohan; Johnston, Souttar, Hanley, McKenna, Robertson; McGinn, Ferguson, Gilmour; Conway, Hirst.

Odds

Liechtenstein win 35/1

Draw 12/1

Scotland win 1/16

