Liam Rosenior hails Chelsea’s ‘outstanding professionals’ after cup win at Hull

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior admitted his side’s work ethic was the stand-out feature as they cruised to a 4-0 win at his former club Hull in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Pedro Neto fired a hat-trick, his second direct from a corner, while Brazil winger Estevao was also on target as Championship promotion chasers Hull were swept aside at the MKM Stadium.

Rosenior, making his first return to the club where he was player and manager, said: “The overall positive thing was the application of the team. Our pressing, our intensity, our work rate and Pedro exemplified that, to be honest.

“That’s why he scores the goals that he does. I’m very lucky to have such talented players. What I’m really realising quickly is they’re not good players, they’re outstanding professionals.

“It was a really professional performance against a very good team, who are pushing for the Premier League.

“This is not an easy game, and some of our football was everything I want to see. But before that, the values of what the team stood for tonight made me a very happy coach.”

Chelsea spurned several first-half chances, with Rory Delap and Estevao the guilty parties in particular, while Hull never threatened an upset.

Tigers boss Sergej Jakirovic has led them to fourth in the second tier, five points off the top two and Rosenior hopes his former club can seal top-flight promotion.

“The spirit and the character of the team and their threat in transition,” he said. “I really hope it happens. So I wish them all the best.

“It’s so nice to see so many really welcoming faces here and I think the manager is doing a fantastic job.”

While Rosenior made seven changes, Jakirovic made six of his own with one eye on his side’s promotion push.

The Bosnian, who felt Chelsea’s extra quality was evident, said: “It’s difficult, because we played against Chelsea. I think we gave everything today.”

Lewis Koumas went closest to a consolation for the Tigers when his low late effort hit a post.

“Towards the end, I think that we deserved one goal,” Jakirovic said. “We had a few nice chances and I said to (Rosenior) that we deserved the goal and of course, he agreed.

“Congratulations to my players. Maybe if we play our next games like this, with this passion, energy, intensity, that we are complicated, that we are tactically good, that we can be much higher in the table.”

Both head coaches condemned some abusive chanting from a section of home fans during the tie.

The stadium announcer warned against it at half-time and again in the 60th minute when he confirmed some arrests had been made.

Chelsea Pride, the club’s official LGBTQ+ supporter group, released a statement which read: “Tonight, homophobic chanting was once again directed at our supporters. This is utterly unacceptable.

“We acknowledge that Hull City made stadium announcements, confirmed CCTV was being monitored, and that arrests have been made. Action matters. Accountability matters. Consequences matter.

“But let us be clear, the fact that this chant is still being heard in 2026 is a stain on our game.”

Rosenior said: “Without knowing what has happened, any discriminatory language in any form, about anything, is unacceptable so I hope it get gets dealt with.”

Jakirovic added: “This is not a place for this, for sure, in the stadium and also in public as well. This is not good.

“The stadium is not a place for that and this is the reason why they have been arrested.”