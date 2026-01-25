Liam Rosenior happy to see Chelsea pass ‘huge test’ with win at Crystal Palace

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liam Rosenior felt Chelsea all but aced his latest examination after they beat 10-man Crystal Palace 3-1 to secure their new boss a first Premier League victory away from home.

Rosenior, who has now led the Blues to four wins from five across all competitions, also becomes the first boss since Graham Potter to walk away with six points from his first two top-flight encounters.

Estevao opened the scoring in the 34th minute before turning provider for Joao Pedro after the break, when Enzo Fernandez also added a penalty, but Rosenior was denied a clean sheet when Chris Richards nodded home a late consolation.

“I think today was a huge test,” said Rosenior. “I changed the shape I played (and) the performance they did today makes me very pleased, because 95 per cent of the press and 95 per cent of the positioning was absolutely perfect.

“So they’re engaged, I think they’re believing in what they’re doing. It’s one game. We have to make sure that we’re consistent in every game we play.”

A slumping Jean-Philippe Mateta missed a good chance to open the scoring before Estevao took advantage of Jaydee Canvot’s mistake to fire past newly appointed Palace captain Dean Henderson.

Joao Pedro doubled Chelsea’s lead in the 50th minute, with Canvot then charged with a controversial handball that was confirmed to be accidental by a VAR review to prevent a red card, but not a yellow, and Fernandez’s ensuing spot-kick.

Palace responded well to Adam Wharton’s 73rd-minute dismissal nine minutes later and Richards nodded home in the 88th minute.

Chelsea next travel to Napoli for Wednesday’s Champions League encounter.

“I keep saying you can’t get carried away,” said Rosenior. “There’s still things that we really need to correct quickly. I was not happy with our last 10 minutes. I felt we should have gone on to dominate the game further.”

Mateta appeared to be the subject of scattered boos among the Palace support after the final whistle.

The Frenchman is reportedly eyeing a move during January’s transfer window, though Palace boss Oliver Glasner revealed on Friday that the striker had not submitted a transfer request, nor would they sell him without a match-ready replacement.

Sunday’s loss was yet another blow for the Eagles, who this month have already lost former captain Marc Guehi to Manchester City and found themselves – as holders – unceremoniously dumped out of the FA Cup by non-league Macclesfield.

Glasner, who also last week announced his intention to leave when his deal expires this summer, admitted: “The club is in transition.

“Since when I arrived, now we have four starters who have gone, and it’s not to blame anybody for this. It’s Crystal Palace, for clubs like we are, it’s normal.

“And then in a transition phase there are some tough moments.

“Yes, it’s a tough period for everyone. But I think what characterises Crystal Palace and our fans is they always stick together and support each other.”