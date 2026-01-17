Liam Rosenior: Chelsea struggled in second half of Brentford win due to virus

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior blamed a virus that has affected his squad for their second-half struggles as they forced their way past Brentford to earn him a first Premier League win.

A 2-0 scoreline at Stamford Bridge, earned through a goal in either half from Joao Pedro and a Cole Palmer penalty, flattered the home side with Keith Andrews’ visitors dominating after the interval but being let down by poor finishing.

Blues supporters held a protest pre-match against owners BlueCo and the direction that they perceive the club is being led in, and even in victory it was clear that there were problems on the pitch too that needed addressing.

Chelsea conceded control of the game almost entirely to Brentford in the second half, their midfield overrun and finding it difficult to advance out of their own third.

Rosenior pointed to the illness that left several of his players unable to train and saw the result as a hurdle cleared under trying circumstances.

“It’s running through the squad,” he said. “There were a couple of players playing today who were complaining about their chests. They put in a magnificent effort. I felt that’s why we weren’t good with the ball.

“I’m so happy with the attitude of the group to get through this game.”

Chelsea had started brightly and were good value for their 26th-minute lead. Michael Kayode’s clearance hit Enzo Fernandez and dropped for Pedro, who pounced on the unexpected chance to score with a ferocious finish.

Brentford then took control with Mathias Jensen and Kevin Schade missing multiple chances to level.

Liam Delap, who had missed the Carabao Cup defeat to Arsenal with the virus, came off the bench and immediately pounced on a sloppy touch from Caoimhin Kelleher to win a penalty.

Palmer did the honours from the spot for 2-0 and Chelsea had got out of jail.

“I felt the attitude, the energy levels, value and the basics of football,” said Rosenior.

“When you play a good team like Brentford, what pleased me the most – which was summed up in the two goals – was the players’ willingness to battle, to fight, to block shots, to make headers and tackles.

“That attitude got us the two goals that won us the game.”

Reece James and Palmer, who was far from his best with the ball, were making their first appearances under Rosenior, having returned from injury and had little chanced to train.

“It’s impossible for any player in the team to be magnificent with the ball in every game,” said Rosenior. “But you can still find a way to win.

“Cole and Reece haven’t trained. They put themselves up and ran themselves into the ground – that shows me a fantastic attitude.”

Brentford boss Andrews, whose team had been fifth ahead of the game, rejected suggestions that Chelsea’s greater spending made them certainties to finish above his side.

“I don’t see spending money equals getting a better player,” he said. “I don’t feel that at all.

“I’m really happy with the players we have. (Igor) Thiago was bought for around £30million, there’s been players been bought for significantly more in this league that haven’t hit the heights that he has.

“Going into the game in fifth, we deserved it. There’s not been many games where we’ve been lucky.”