Liam Fox delighted to see Hearts end their long wait for a win

Interim boss Liam Fox praised Hearts for the resilience they showed to grind down Dinamo Minsk as they eked out their first competitive win in almost five months in their Europa Conference League opener in Azerbaijan.

The Edinburgh side – without a victory in any of their previous 10 matches this term – had not inflicted defeat on an opponent since beating Dundee in on May 11 in the third-last game of last season.

However, they finally ended their long wait for a positive result when substitute Yan Dhanda scored a winner in the fourth minute of added time to secure a hard-fought 2-1 triumph over the Belarusian champions.

In a match played behind closed doors on neutral territory in the Azerbaijani city of Sumqayit due to Belarus’ involvement in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Stephen Alfred gave Minsk a 20th minute lead before an own goal from Sergei Politevich levelled things up before the break.

Lawrence Shankland had a couple of chances to win it for the Jambos before the captain set up the decisive goal in the dying seconds by heading Jorge Grant’s cross back across goal for Dhanda to nod in from six yards.

“I didn’t think it was a great game to be honest but the most important thing in these type of games is that you come away with a win,” Fox told Hearts TV.

“I’m delighted for the players first and foremost, it’s been a long time since they had that feeling of sitting in the changing room and having the victory. And I’m delighted for the supporters.

“The wee downside was that there were no supporters here, it was a strange atmosphere. The pitch wasn’t great.

“You’re playing in European football so there are no poor sides, you have to give respect to the opposition. It wasn’t a free-flowing game of football but sometimes those wins are just as important as the free-flowing ones.

“We had to hang in there, we had to keep working, the attitude of the players was first class.”

Fox was delighted to see playmaker Dhanda step off the bench and notch his first goal for Hearts after being restricted to just three starts since his summer transfer from Ross County.

“I don’t really want to single anybody out but I’m pleased for Yan,” said Fox. “He’s probably not played as much as he would have liked but his attitude has been first class. It was just a great feeling when the ball hit the back of the net.”