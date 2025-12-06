Liam Delap forced off against Bournemouth as Chelsea striker suffers suspected shoulder injury
Delap suffered a suspected dislocated shoulder in a tussle with Cherries defender Marcos Senesi
Chelsea striker Liam Delap was forced off injured during the first half of his side’s Premier League match against Bournemouth after suffering a suspected dislocated shoulder.
The incident happened around the half-hour mark of Chelsea’s 3pm away match against the Cherries, with Delap tussling with Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi before the Argentinian landed awkwardly on the striker.
Delap required immediate attention from the club’s medical staff and looked to be in a great deal of pain before he subsequently replaced by fellow striker Marc Guiu.
While the injury will need to be assessed before there is a formal conclusion, Delap had his shoulder in a sling as he came off and he walked straight down the tunnel at the Vitality Stadium. The score was locked at 0-0 at half-time, with both sides creating chances and there hosts seeing a goal ruled out for offside.
Delap only made his return to the Chelsea squad at the end of October after spending two months on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, and he has not managed to settle at Stamford Bridge since his move from Ipswich in the summer.
It is not currently known how long he will be sidelined with this latest issue, although most players return to action after roughly six weeks if they do suffer a dislocated shoulder.
That sort of lay-off window would be a bitter blow to a Chelsea side who have already struggled with injuries so far this season, and the Blues need players to return ahead of a busy winter schedule that sees them face Newcastle, Aston Villa and Manchester City between now and 4 January.
While the Blues are currently without Moises Caicedo due to his red card against Arsenal, the Ecuadorian will be back for the match against Everton next weekend, though Romeo Lavia and Dario Essugo remain sidelined until the New Year and key defender Levi Colwill will miss the entire season with an ALC injury.
