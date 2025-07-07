Chelsea’s Joao Pedro ready to start in Club World Cup semi after Rio beach break

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Joao Pedro insists he is ready to start for Chelsea despite joining the squad straight from his Rio beach holiday.

The Brazil striker completed his £60million move to the Blues from Brighton last week and was immediately named on the bench for Friday’s Club World Cup quarter-final win over Palmeiras in Philadelphia.

Now with fellow forward Liam Delap suspended for Tuesday’s semi-final against another Brazilian side, Fluminense, in New York, the 23-year-old is poised to make his first start.

It has been a whirlwind week for Joao Pedro, who had been on holiday when the call from Chelsea came, but he says he is primed for action.

“I was on holiday,” he said. “I was in Brazil – yes, beach, Brazilian food, spending time with friends.

“But I was always training – I have a personal trainer – so I was ready. Imagine if I didn’t train and Chelsea called me to come, then it would be more difficult for me.

“If I’m going to start or not, it’s not my decision, but I will try to improve, be ready for (head coach) Enzo (Maresca) and if he needs me we will see.”

Joao Pedro, who appeared as a second-half substitute in the 2-1 win over Palmeiras, began his professional career with Fluminense.

He said: “Of course I spent a lot of time and years there. I grew up there and it will be an unbelievable experience, but now I play for Chelsea so I need to focus on my team and who plays better will win the game.”

Joao Pedro’s Brighton career ended under a cloud. He received a three-game ban after being sent off at Brentford in April and was then dropped for their last two matches following a reported training group bust-up with team-mate Jan Paul van Hecke.

Asked about the latter incident, he said: “I think the people who know me, know my character, but when two players want to win, these things happen and this is normal.

“I now play for Chelsea so I just want to talk about Chelsea. It was just two players in the moment, we both wanted to win.”

It is not yet clear which position Joao Pedro will play at Chelsea, with Delap and Nicolas Jackson also competing for the centre-forward’s spot.

“Delap has a style, Jackson another and I have my way, but I think that’s good for Chelsea,” he added.

“I think who brings more good things to the team is going to play. Everyone will have to work hard and then Enzo will decide.”

Asked about this selection dilemma at his pre-match press conference, Maresca said: “I’ve said many times, I prefer to have five players scoring 10, 12 goals each than just once striker scoring 40 goals.

“But I think Joao can play in all the attacking positions for us. He can play wide, he can be inside or he can play as a nine.”