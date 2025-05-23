Liam Delap transfer latest as Chelsea eye advantage in race with Man United
Manchester United will not have Champions League football next season while Chelsea could still qualify
Chelsea are still hoping to convince Liam Delap to move to Stamford Bridge rather than Manchester United, with their final game of the season potentially representing another game that could change the summer transfer market.
Victory at Nottingham Forest will guarantee Enzo Maresca's side Champions League football next season, and there is some hope within the club that could persuade the Ipswich Town striker to change plans.
The Portman Road dressing room are understood to have felt Delap will most likely end up at United, but this week could yet prove crucial in that regard.
Ruben Amorim's side now won't have any European football at all next season, due to the defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in Wednesday's Europa League final, while Chelsea may be able to offer regular football in the club game's elite competition.
The 22-year-old is available for £40m due to a clause in his contract, and United have long been seen as being most advanced in the pursuit of Delap.
He is in a premium position this summer, due to both that clause, as well as how many major clubs are looking for the limited number of forwards available.
