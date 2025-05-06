Hull investigate captain Lewie Coyle over shirtless street brawl
Footage shared online shows Coyle allegedly being led away from the incident
Hull City are investigating club captain Lewie Coyle after footage on social media appeared to show the 29-year-old being led away from a street brawl over the bank holiday weekend.
A clip shared online allegedly shows a shirtless Coyle being taken away from the incident by his younger brother Rocco, 18, who led Coyle away and onto the road, where traffic had come to a stop.
The Championship right-back had been at the Empress Pub in Hull’s City centre at around 8pm on Sunday, 4 May, when a row started out and spilled out onto the street. It is claimed that multiple people were fighting.
A witness told the Sun that they were “just on my way home when I saw lots of people fighting. At the time I wasn't aware it was Lewie Coyle - I saw him being pushed by his brother.
“They were fighting right in the middle of the road so the bus was blocked. This bus and the other side of the road were both blocked.”
In a statement made to BBC Humberside Sport, Coyle’s club said: “Hull City is aware of a video currently circulating on social media and has launched an investigation into the matter. The club will refrain from making further comment until the investigation has been concluded.”
Coyle and his younger brother both play for Hull, with the former having joined Hull from Fleetwood Town in 2020, while Rocco is currently a youth team player.
Lewis was part of the Hull side that gained promotion to the Championship in 2020/21, and was appointed club captain ahead of the 2022/23 season.
Over the weekend, Hull avoided relegation back to League One, with a 1-1 draw against Portsmouth on the final day enough to climb above Luton Town and finish 21st on goal difference.
