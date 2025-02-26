Levi Colwill: Southampton win raises Chelsea’s confidence after tough patch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill said the players did not lose trust in each other during the team’s poor run, after they beat Southampton 4-0 to reignite their Champions League challenge.

It was just a third victory in 11 games in the Premier League for Enzo Maresca’s side and the contest was effectively over by half-time, Colwill heading in the third goal after Christopher Nkunku and Pedro Neto had put Chelsea in charge.

Marc Cucurella added a fourth late on from a pass from academy graduate Tyrique George, the 18-year-old continuing his impressive start since being promoted to the first team.

It was a welcome three points after a run that had seen them drop from second in the league in December to seventh, as victory over the league’s bottom side moved them back into the top four ahead of Wednesday night’s fixtures.

“The last few games have been tough, so it was important to bounce back,” said Colwill.

“To get those goals, keep a clean sheet and most importantly boost our confidence, hopefully we can take it on to the next game.

“We all trust each other and knew it would come. Every team goes through bad times or tough patches, we just have to get out of it and that’s what we did today. It raises our confidence.”

The ease with which sorry Saints were swatted aside gave Maresca freedom to give minutes to several youth-team products.

As well as George coming on for his 13th senior appearance, defender Josh Acheampong also featured alongside 17-year-old forward Shim Mheuka, while there was a late debut for January signing Mathis Amougou.

“It’s amazing for the boys to come on,” said Colwill.

“As an academy boy myself I know how much it means to them. They were amazing when they came on.

“Tyrique got the assist, Shim was amazing, and Josh came on and was solid. I’m so happy for the boys, and hopefully it continues and they keep progressing in the right way.”

Colwill relished finding the net against his hometown club, albeit the defeat pushed the visitors closer to what has long looked like an inevitable relegation.

It was just a second Chelsea goal for the centre-back, who has been a key figure for Maresca in the continued absence of Wesley Fofana.

“It was against a team I played for when I was young and it’s the city I live in,” said Colwill.

“I have a few friends who are Southampton fans, so it meant a lot to me. I grew up around St Mary’s Stadium, that’s where I learned a lot of my traits, so it meant a lot to me.”

Saints boss Ivan Juric reflected on the fine backing his players received from away supporters despite the team’s hopeless predicament.

“I think we have our town behind us and the fans they are great,” said Juric.

“Even today they are great. They understand lots of things. Like I said in the last game, this is the moment for thinking who will start to work well and try to create something strong.”