Chelsea’s Levi Colwill lauds ‘scary good’ team-mate Cole Palmer

Levi Colwill believes the branding of Cole Palmer as “scary good” suits his Chelsea team-mate perfectly.

Palmer’s face has been displayed on billboards with that slogan around New York this week as part of an advertising campaign for Nike ahead of Sunday’s Club World Cup final.

It underlines the 23-year-old’s rapid rise since he quit his role as squad player at Manchester City to move to Stamford Bridge almost two years ago.

“It’s amazing, seeing him everywhere around New York,” said defender Colwill ahead of this weekend’s showpiece clash with Paris St Germain at the MetLife Stadium. “It’s surreal and I’m happy for him.”

Asked if he feels Palmer is actually “scary good”, Colwill said: “To say the least! He’s an amazing player. That billboard suits him perfectly well.”

Palmer, however, is known as a modest individual and appears to have taken the attention in his stride.

Colwill said: “I think he’s seen them but you know Cole – he’s not really blown away by much and I think that’s what keeps him going.”

Colwill insists Chelsea are certainly not scared heading into a match in which they are the clear underdogs.

PSG have swept all before them in recent months.

Having already won three domestic trophies, including a league and cup double, Luis Enrique’s side produced a stunning performance to thrash Inter Milan 5-0 in the Champions League final in May.

As if that was not enough, they offered a reminder of their formidable power in a 4-0 rout of Real Madrid in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

Colwill said: “They are an amazing team, but we are not Inter or Real Madrid. We’re going to bring something different. We’re different players and we’re confident in ourselves to win the game.

“It’s one game of football. I believe in us and I think we can beat anyone so we’re going to take that confidence going into the game.

“We haven’t just come here to be in the final, we want to win the competition.”

Chelsea have already tasted some success this term having won the Europa Conference League.

Colwill said: “That helps a lot. This will be our second final of the season and it shows how far we’ve come. We really do believe in ourselves.

“If everyone thinks we’re going to lose then we’ve got nothing to lose. We’re going to go out there, play our football, be confident and hopefully surprise everyone.”