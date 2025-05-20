Jump to content
Joshua Zirkzee, Diogo Dalot and Leny Yoro train as Man Utd prepare for EL final

Forward Zirkzee has missed United’s last eight games in all competitions due to injury.

Phil Medlicott
Tuesday 20 May 2025 06:56 EDT
Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee is back in training after injury (Martin Rickett/PA)
Joshua Zirkzee, Diogo Dalot and Leny Yoro were all involved as Manchester United trained on the eve of their Europa League final against Tottenham.

Forward Zirkzee has missed United’s last eight games in all competitions due to injury and had last month been ruled out for the rest of the season by boss Ruben Amorim.

Dalot (calf) has been absent for six matches, while fellow defender Yoro sat out last Friday’s 1-0 loss at Chelsea having sustained a foot issue.

While that trio were able to take part with their team-mates at Carrington on Tuesday morning – as was Jonny Evans – there was still no sign of Matthijs de Ligt, sidelined for the last three games.

United, who also have Lisandro Martinez out of action, face Ange Postecoglu’s Spurs at Bilbao’s San Mames on Wednesday evening as the sides languishing in 16th and 17th place in the Premier League respectively battle it out for the prize of a spot in next season’s Champions League.

