Man Utd handed injury nightmare as Leny Yoro limps off before Europa League final

Manchester United were handed a potential injury blow as defender Leny Yoro limped off their match against West Ham just days before the Europa League final.

Yoro, 19, has become an integral part of Ruben Amorim’s three-man defence that has defied its poor Premier League form to reach the Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur on May 21.

But with just 10 days until the showpiece in Bilbao, United were dealt the nightmare scenario of suffering an injury in the Premier League clash with West Ham at Old Trafford.

Yoro looked to pick up the injury passing the ball back to United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, but the defender immediately knew that something was wrong as he pulled up.

And he looked devastated as he was immediately replaced, with Luke Shaw also taken off in a double change for Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

Yoro pulled his shirt over his head as he went straight down the tunnel, with Amorim shaking his head as the teenger went off to hand the United manager another headache.

Amorim had previously said that he would not take any risks with United’s squad before the Europa League final and was prepared to lose more games in the Premier League if it helped their chances of beating Tottenham.