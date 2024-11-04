Steve Clarke defends leaving rising star Lennon Miller out of Scotland squad

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Steve Clarke has defended leaving Lennon Miller out of his latest Scotland squad, insisting the 18-year-old “needs time and space to grow” before his first senior call up.

Miller has been a breakout star in Scotland this season and the teenager captained Motherwell in their 2-1 League Cup semi-final defeat to Rangers on Sunday.

The midfielder has featured for Scotland’s Under-21s but with Scot Gemmill’s side not in action this month, Miller will instead feature for the Under-19s in their latest round of European qualifiers.

Scotland face Croatia and Poland in their final Nations League double-header and Clarke has been boosted by a number of players returning from injury, including John McGinn.

Clarke’s side earned their first point of the Nations League with a 0-0 draw at home to Portugal last month but relegation beckons unless Scotland can beat Croatia at home or Poland in Warsaw.

Youngsters Ben Doak and Connor Barron retain their places in Clarke’s squad, as the Scotland head coach explained his decision to leave out the in-form Miller - who was also named the Scottish Premiership player of the month for September.

"He’s another young one that everybody wants to hype and push,” Clarke said. “It’s important to let young players grow. Let’s just allow Lennon a little bit of time and space to grow up at Motherwell."

One of our very own will lead us out at Hampden 🧡



The stuff of dreams. pic.twitter.com/hygyDyCjP7 — Motherwell FC (@MotherwellFC) November 1, 2024

Centre-backs Jack Hendry and Scott McKenna, full-back Greg Taylor, forwards Tommy Conway and Lawrence Shankland all return to Scotland’s squad, with Nicky Devlin also keeping his place after winning his first cap.

Clarke said it was good to have a more “regular” squad after last month’s injury crisis, but goalkeeper Angus Gunn is still missing with a rib injury along with long-term absentees Kieran Tierney, Nathan Patterson and Aaron Hickey.

Lewis Ferguson made his first appearance for Bologna at the weekend since recovering from a cruciate ligament injury and Clarke explained it was too soon for the midfielder to return to the squad.

"It’s always good to get the players back, a little bit more regular around the squad,” Clarke said. “Listen, the boys that came in last month did a good job for us as well. So I’m pleased to have some of the boys back."

Scotland squad to face Croatia and Portugal

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon (Hearts), Robby McCrorie (Kilmarnock), Cieran Slicker (Ipswich Town)

Defenders: Nicky Devlin (Aberdeen), Grant Hanley (Norwich), Jack Hendry (Al-Ettifaq), Scott McKenna (UD Las Palmas), Ryan Porteous (Watford), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Andrew Robertson (Liverpool), John Souttar (Rangers), Greg Taylor (Celtic)

Midfielders: Connor Barron (Rangers), Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Ben Doak (Middlesbrough), Ryan Gauld (Vancouver Whitecaps), Billy Gilmour (Napoli), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Kenny McLean (Norwich), Scott McTominay (Napoli), Lewis Morgan (New York Red Bulls)

Forwards: Ché Adams (Torino), Tommy Conway (Middlesbrough), Lyndon Dykes (Birmingham City), Lawrence Shankland (Hearts)