Chris Wood scored twice as Nottingham Forest reminded former boss Steve Cooper all about them in a 3-1 win at Leicester.

Wood bagged a second-half double to earn Forest the three points after Ryan Yates’ early opener had been cancelled out by Jamie Vardy.

Foxes boss Cooper, who was sacked by Forest last December, bizarrely refused to even acknowledge his time at the City Ground before the match in an attempt not to annoy Leicester fans.

But he could not avoid them for long as his former club put on a rampant display at the King Power Stadium to claim their second win in four days and climb to fifth in the table as Cooper’s replacement Nuno Espirito Santo’s excellent work continues.

It was at this ground two years ago that Forest fans sung Cooper’s name after a 4-0 defeat which saved him from the sack. The packed away end again serenaded him, but this time it will have hurt.

His new side, who came into the game with back-to-back wins, put in an inept defensive display which will have annoyed the home fans far more than any pre-match comments might have.

open image in gallery Steve Cooper, centre, reacts to Leicester’s defeat ( PA )

Forest opened the scoring in the 16th minute as the hosts’ generous defending began.

Facundo Buonanotte was tackled on the edge of his own area and then James Justin failed to clear properly, allowing Yates to pick out the bottom corner from 20 yards.

Leicester responded well and levelled seven minutes later as Vardy was in position to poke home Harry Winks’ fizzed ball across goal.

open image in gallery Ryan Yates put Nottingham Forest in front ( PA )

The Foxes were celebrating again moments later, but this time it was at the other end as Mads Hermansen produced a brilliant save to deny Nicolas Dominguez, flinging himself across goal to block the Argentinian’s shot.

The Danish goalkeeper was forced into another save nine minutes before the break when he palmed away a trademark Callum Hudson-Odoi effort cutting in from the left.

Stephy Mavididi had a similar attempt for Leicester on the stroke of half-time as he curled one just wide of the post after stepping in from the left flank.

Forest needed less than two minutes of the second half to regain their lead. Leicester again failed to clear their lines and Elliot Anderson squared for Wood, whose shot on the turn curled into the bottom corner.

Cooper’s men were on the rack and Forest came within inches of adding another as Hudson-Odoi again slalomed inside and hit the post, with Anderson firing the rebound wide.

open image in gallery Chris Wood has been in excellent scoring form ( PA )

Five minutes later Forest did get a third and they were the recipients of another gift as Wout Faes failed to deal with a long ball and Wood was on hand to head over a stranded Hermansen.

Forest could have added more in the final half-hour as a ragged Leicester defence was continuously breached.

Yates somehow managed to miss from four yards as a loose ball fell to him from a set-piece, Jota Silva dragged one wide and then Taiwo Awoniyi fired into the side-netting from a quick break.

Delighted Forest fans ended the match singing Nuno’s name while Leicester were booed.

