Leicester draw up new manager shortlist with Ruud van Nistelrooy’s future in doubt

Ruud van Nistelrooy will meet with Leicester City bosses for discussions over his future this week, though it is understood that the club’s hierarchy have drawn up a list of possible replacements for the Dutchman.

Leicester were relegated last weekend after their 1-0 loss to Liverpool, with the Foxes having suffered 16 defeats across 20 league games since Van Nistelrooy was appointed manager in late November 2024.

And the dire situation at the club has forced bosses to compile a list of potential replacements for Van Nistelrooy, with Sky Sports reporting that former interim England manager Lee Carsley is a possible candidate alongside Danny Rohl and former Southampton boss Russell Martin.

It is believed that Van Nistelrooy will likely remain in charge until the end of the season, though there are doubts as to whether either side wants to continue after the end of the season.

In addition, any pay-off made to the 48-year-old in the event of his sacking could cause Leicester difficulty in meeting their PSR obligations for the current financial year, with the club having sacked Steve Cooper and his staff in November. At the same time, it is believed that the Dutchman is reluctant to walk away from the club having signed a deal that runs until 2027.

Reflecting on the season, Jamie Vardy has labelled the situation a “total embarrassment”, with Leicester having lost 12 of their last 14 matches in all competitions. The loss to the Reds also meant that Leicester became the first team in top-flight history to go nine consecutive home league games without scoring.

“No words I have can ever express my feelings of anger and sadness with the way this season has gone. There are no excuses,” said Vardy, "Collectively, as players and as a club, we failed. There is simply no hiding, and I refuse to entertain any suggestion of doing so.

"Having been at this club for so long, we've experienced so many highs and successes, and this season has been nothing but miserable, and for me personally, a total embarrassment. It hurts, and I know you're feeling it too.

“To the fans: I'm sorry.”