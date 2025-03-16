Is Leicester vs Manchester United on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Everything you need to know ahead of the fixture
Manchester United travel to Leicester City looking to deepen their hosts’ plight and continue a productive week after progressing in the Europa League.
A Bruno Fernandes hat-trick took Ruben Amorim’s side past Real Sociedad as they showcased their attacking game, and Manchester United will hope to keep the good vibes going.
Things are looking grimmer and grimmer for Leicester with the gap to Wolves in 17th now nine points after five successive defeats.
Having impressed during his interim stint at Old Trafford, former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy could soon come under pressure if he is unable to enact a turnaround in fortunes,
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Leicester vs Manchester United?
Leicester vs Manchester United is due to kick off at 7pm GMT on Sunday 16 March at the King Power Stadium.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channel from 6.30pm GMT. Subscribers can stream via Sky Go.
Team news
Ruud van Nistelrooy said on Friday that Abdul Fatawu is now his only absentee after Ricardo Pereira’s return from injury, with the Leicester boss otherwise having a fully fit squad to choose from.
Mason Mount has returned to Manchester United training and could feature off the bench, with Manuel Ugarte also thought to be fit to take part. Patrick Dorgu is still suspended but Leny Yoro remains out, and Harry Maguire is a doubt for the meeting with his former club.
Predicted line-ups
Leicester XI: Hermansen; Justin, Thomas, Coady, Faes, Coulibaly; Ndidi, Soumare, El Khannouss, Buonanotte; Vardy.
Manchester United XI: Onana; Maguire, Lindelof, de Ligt; Mazraoui, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dalot; Garnacho, Eriksen; Zirkzee.
Odds
Leicester win 7/2
Draw 14/5
Manchester United win 10/11
The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments