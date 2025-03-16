Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United travel to Leicester City looking to deepen their hosts’ plight and continue a productive week after progressing in the Europa League.

A Bruno Fernandes hat-trick took Ruben Amorim’s side past Real Sociedad as they showcased their attacking game, and Manchester United will hope to keep the good vibes going.

Things are looking grimmer and grimmer for Leicester with the gap to Wolves in 17th now nine points after five successive defeats.

Having impressed during his interim stint at Old Trafford, former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy could soon come under pressure if he is unable to enact a turnaround in fortunes,

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Leicester vs Manchester United?

Leicester vs Manchester United is due to kick off at 7pm GMT on Sunday 16 March at the King Power Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channel from 6.30pm GMT. Subscribers can stream via Sky Go.

Team news

Ruud van Nistelrooy said on Friday that Abdul Fatawu is now his only absentee after Ricardo Pereira’s return from injury, with the Leicester boss otherwise having a fully fit squad to choose from.

Mason Mount has returned to Manchester United training and could feature off the bench, with Manuel Ugarte also thought to be fit to take part. Patrick Dorgu is still suspended but Leny Yoro remains out, and Harry Maguire is a doubt for the meeting with his former club.

Predicted line-ups

Leicester XI: Hermansen; Justin, Thomas, Coady, Faes, Coulibaly; Ndidi, Soumare, El Khannouss, Buonanotte; Vardy.

Manchester United XI: Onana; Maguire, Lindelof, de Ligt; Mazraoui, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dalot; Garnacho, Eriksen; Zirkzee.

Odds

Leicester win 7/2

Draw 14/5

Manchester United win 10/11

