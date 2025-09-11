Daniel Farke on Leeds United’s lack of deadline day action: ‘My job is to adapt to the reality’
Leeds United currently sit 12th in the Premier League table after three games played
Leeds United manager Daniel Farke is not 'dancing on the table' about the club's transfer window activity, and he won't dwell on it, as his side prepare to face Fulham away on Saturday.
Ten players arrived at Elland Road over summer, but Farke's hopes for another forward on deadline day failed when a deal for Fulham's Harry Wilson collapsed.
"I've got a few principles with how I work and this is crucial for me. One principle is I like openness and transparency. I like to name it how I see it," said Farke, who joined Leeds in the summer of 2023.
He continued: "The second principle is once a transfer window is closed and I can't influence things anymore, you won't hear one bad word or comment from me in any way." Farke added: "I'm pretty fortunate to be allowed to work in the business. My job is to adapt to the reality and work with what I've got."
Leeds signed injury-prone forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin on a free transfer after he left Everton and Swiss player Noah Okafor from AC Milan during the close season, but still look light in attack.
"I don't want to say different things to what I've said before. I won't come out and say it was never the plan to sign offensive players. I would never do this because I don't like to talk nonsense," added Farke.
"There is no point for me to feel down and sorry for myself. We perhaps wanted a different deadline day or different transfer window, but right now we are just focused on trying to get as many Premier League points as possible."
Leeds have started solidly with four points from their opening three games.
