Leeds clinch narrow win over Fulham after Terry Yorath tributes

Lukas Nmecha stepped off the bench to fire a stoppage-time winner as Leeds marked their tribute to former player Terry Yorath with a 1-0 win at Elland Road against Fulham.

Nmecha, an 81st-minute replacement for Jayden Bogle, latched on to skipper Ethan Ampadu’s cross in the first minute of added time to clinch victory, which keeps Leeds eight points clear of the Premier League’s relegation zone.

Daniel Farke’s side dominated after an even first half, but after failing to take their chances, it appeared in-form Fulham would extend their unbeaten run to seven league matches.

In front of Leeds great Eddie Gray, who celebrated his 78th birthday, the home side wore black armbands in honour of Yorath, who died earlier this month aged 75, while there was a minute’s applause for the former Wales midfielder and manager before kick-off.

Yorath’s daughter, TV sports presenter Gabby Logan, was in attendance to see Leeds take another step towards top-flight safety.

Following a high-tempo opening, clear-cut chances at both ends were in short supply in the first half, with Brenden Aaronson blazing the best of them over the crossbar.

The USA midfielder ballooned his 23rd-minute chance after being played through on goal by Jayden Bogle, while Noah Okafor’s well-struck effort was held by Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Fulham’s best chance in the first period fell to Raul Jimenez, who headed Harry Wilson’s early corner wide, with Sasa Lukic’s header just before the break comfortably held by Leeds goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

The visitors did well to quieten the Elland Road crowd following a spell of possession after the restart, but Wilson wasted a good opportunity from a free-kick on the edge of the box.

Wilson was booked for his cynical foul on Gabriel Gudmundsson following the Sweden defender’s lung-busting run and that finally stirred the home fans.

Leeds responded as Dominic Calvert-Lewin turned Aaronson’s cross narrowly wide and as the home side gathered momentum, Gudmundsson fired off target on the overlap.

James Justin’s effort was held by Leno and in the 67th minute there was a minute’s applause for Leeds fan Colin Wood, who died before the Manchester United game at Elland Road earlier this month.

open image in gallery ( REUTERS )

Leno was forced to dive low to gather another Calvert-Lewin effort and Pascal Struijk and substitute Nmecha both headed narrowly off target from corners as Leeds chased a late winner.

The home side were rewarded for their late pressure in the first minute of added time when Nmecha lashed home skipper Ethan Ampadu’s cross into the bottom corner.

Nmecha was denied a second soon after by Leno’s brilliant reflex save as Leeds saw the game out for their sixth league win of the season.