Leeds complete signing of Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff
Longstaff has agreed a four-year deal at Elland Road until 2029.
Leeds have completed the signing of midfielder Sean Longstaff from Newcastle United for an undisclosed fee, reportedly an initial £10 million rising to £12 million.
Longstaff, 27, in the final year of his Newcastle contract, has agreed a four-year deal at Elland Road until 2029.
He was restricted to just eight Premier League starts for his hometown club last term.
The academy product made 171 top-flight appearances for the Magpies but had fallen behind Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes, and Sandro Tonali in the pecking order.
The move ends Longstaff’s 18-year association with Newcastle, having come through the ranks at the north-east club.
He told LUFCTV: “I remember obviously playing here as a little kid, nine, 10 years old. It is funny where life takes you. So to be back here now with the plans for the club and stuff, I think it is just really exciting to get going.
“I spoke to [Karl] Darlow straight away, but I have got to meet everyone. It seems like a really good group. I have heard great things.
“I think there is something to be said for a team that wants you and a club that really wants you. I think from the first time I spoke to Leeds, I sort of got a feeling that they really wanted me.
“It just fills you full of confidence and it just makes you want to repay those people. It is a massive, massive football club similar to Newcastle in a lot of ways.
He is Leeds’ fifth summer signing, following Lukas Nmecha, Jaka Bijol, Sebastiaan Bournow, and Gabriel Gudmundsson.
