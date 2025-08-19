Leeds in talks over AC Milan forward as Daniel Farke makes transfer priority clear
Noah Okafor could join free signings Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha at the club as Farke strengthens his forward line
Leeds are advancing in talks with AC Milan for Noah Okafor as Daniel Farke looks to strengthen his forward line.
The promoted club have made eight summer signings but want to add to their attack and are progressing in their attempts to sign the Switzerland winger.
Okafor, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Napoli, could join the exodus from AC Milan after Tijjani Reijnders, Theo Hernandez and Malick Thiaw were sold.
Leeds have spent more than £70m this summer but the only attackers they have recruited, Lukas Nmecha and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, came on free transfers.
Nmecha scored the winner in their Premier League opener against Everton on Monday and afterwards Farke underlined his priorities in the transfer market.
“Especially in the offence it would be good to have a few more options available,” he said. “With Dominic we got the first one.
"But to be ready for a long Premier League season, we definitely need a bit more quality up front. At this level, to bring players in who will improve our squad is pretty costly, but we've got ambitious owners and great people who work their socks off to give our club the best possible squad.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments