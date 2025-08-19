Leeds in talks over AC Milan forward as Daniel Farke makes transfer priority clear

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Leeds are advancing in talks with AC Milan for Noah Okafor as Daniel Farke looks to strengthen his forward line.

The promoted club have made eight summer signings but want to add to their attack and are progressing in their attempts to sign the Switzerland winger.

Okafor, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Napoli, could join the exodus from AC Milan after Tijjani Reijnders, Theo Hernandez and Malick Thiaw were sold.

Leeds have spent more than £70m this summer but the only attackers they have recruited, Lukas Nmecha and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, came on free transfers.

Nmecha scored the winner in their Premier League opener against Everton on Monday and afterwards Farke underlined his priorities in the transfer market.

“Especially in the offence it would be good to have a few more options available,” he said. “With Dominic we got the first one.

"But to be ready for a long Premier League season, we definitely need a bit more quality up front. At this level, to bring players in who will improve our squad is pretty costly, but we've got ambitious owners and great people who work their socks off to give our club the best possible squad.”