Leeds sign Lyon goalkeeper Lucas Perri as Daniel Farke shores up newly-promoted squad
Leeds have strengthened in goal as they bid to stay in the Premier League after promotion
Leeds have made their seventh summer signing by bringing in Brazilian goalkeeper Lucas Perri from Lyon for an initial €16m (£13.9m).
The fee, which could rise by a further €2m in add-ons, takes Leeds’ summer spending to around £75m as they bolster their squad in a bid to stay in the Premier League.
The 27-year-old joins from Lyon, who he helped reach the quarter-finals of the Europa League last season in a campaign when he kept 13 clean sheets, after goalkeeper was a problem position for Leeds last season, even as they won the Championship.
Manager Daniel Farke dropped the long-time regular Illan Meslier for back-up Karl Darlow for the last few games.
A goalkeeper was always expected to be a summer priority for Farke, who has been busy in the transfer market.
Leeds have also signed midfielders Sean Longstaff and Anton Stach, centre-backs Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw, left-back Gabriel Gudmundsson and forward Lukas Nmecha.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments