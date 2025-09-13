Fulham’s club-record signing impresses in late win over Leeds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A bright cameo by new signing Kevin inspired Fulham to a first Premier League win of the season with Gabriel Gudmundsson’s 94th-minute own goal enough to clinch a 1-0 victory over Leeds.

Fulham boss Marco Silva waited until the 76th minute to introduce the club’s £34.6m deadline-day signing and Kevin immediately created two chances, but newly-promoted Leeds looked set for a deserved share of the spoils.

That was until Kevin’s late long-range effort was tipped over by Karl Darlow and Gudmundsson headed into his own net from the resulting corner by Sasa Lukic to consign the visitors to a harsh loss.

All eyes were on Harry Wilson at Craven Cottage after Leeds failed to sign the Wales winger on deadline day and he surprisingly started for Fulham.

Wilson, under the watchful eye of Wales boss Craig Bellamy, lost possession twice early on before his dangerous cross caused a moment of panic.

Fulham edged the opening exchanges but Leeds created the first opportunity of note when Brenden Aaronson’s lifted cross found Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but he headed straight at Bernd Leno from 10 yards in the 16th minute.

This was Calvert-Lewin’s first start for Leeds as boss Daniel Farke made five changes from the 0-0 draw at home to Newcastle before the international break – one enforced with Darlow in for injured first-choice goalkeeper Lucas Perri.

Darlow almost inspired an opener for the visitors as his long goal kick was headed down by Calvert-Lewin, but Sean Longstaff smashed over from 18 yards two minutes before the break.

A smattering of boos from the Fulham faithful greeted the half-time whistle and the glorious sunshine was swapped for torrential rain as the second half got under way.

open image in gallery Kevin impressed for Fulham (Bradley Collyer/PA) ( PA Wire )

Farke’s team remained a threat with Aaronson’s flick saved by Leno before Leeds attacker Noah Okafor skipped past Joachim Andersen, but was thwarted by Kenny Tete’s crucial sliding tackle.

Fulham needed inspiration and Wilson nearly provided it with a superb curled effort from a 58th-minute free-kick, but Wales team-mate Darlow produced an equally excellent save.

Silva made a double change on the hour mark with Josh King and Wilson withdrawn for Emile Smith Rowe and Adama Traore.

It lifted the subdued home crowd with a flurry of Fulham chances suddenly created as Rodrigo Muniz headed straight at Darlow before Smith Rowe hit the post only for referee Craig Pawson to bring play back for an earlier foul.

Kevin was introduced to enormous applause with 16 minutes left and his cross almost forced the opener, but Lukic fired wide on the turn before Traore headed over a delivery by the Brazilian winger.

Kevin then had a stoppage-time pile-driver tipped over by Darlow and Lukic’s corner struck the unsighted Gudmundsson, who inadvertently headed into the net to leave Leeds crestfallen.