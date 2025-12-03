Brilliant Leeds ambush Chelsea to spark Premier League survival hopes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Leeds produced their best display of the season in a stunning 3-1 home win against Chelsea to climb out of the Premier League’s bottom three.

Jaka Bijol headed Leeds into an early lead with his first goal for the club and Ao Tanaka arrowed a brilliant strike into the bottom corner for his first of the season two minutes before half-time.

Chelsea pulled one back soon after the restart through substitute Pedro Neto but Dominic Calvert-Lewin restored Leeds’ two-goal advantage as the Yorkshire side snapped a four-game losing run to ease some of the pressure on under-fire boss Daniel Farke.

open image in gallery Jaka Bijol put Leeds ahead

The Londoners beat Barcelona 3-0 at Stamford Bridge last week and held Arsenal 1-1 with 10 men on Sunday but they were ambushed at Elland Road and lost ground on leaders Arsenal and Manchester City.

A fierce rivalry stretching back to the late 1960s resumed at Elland Road amid a white-hot atmosphere at kick-off and Leeds tore into the Londoners before sweeping into a sixth-minute lead.

Anton Stach’s corner to the near post picked out the charging Bijol and although Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez got a hand to the big Slovenia defender’s thumping header, it was too powerful to keep out.

Leeds never allowed their opponents to settle in the opening 20 minutes and wasted further chances through Pascal Struijk and Tanaka before Chelsea began to get a foothold in the game.

But the visitors had to wait 39 minutes before carving out their first chance, through Liam Delap, which was easily gathered by Leeds goalkeeper Lucas Perri.

open image in gallery Leeds boss Daniel Farke saw the pressure on him ease slightly ( Mike Egerton/PA Wire )

Leeds had lost after scoring the first goal in two of their last three matches, but doubled their lead two minutes before the interval.

Striker Lukas Nmecha won back possession for the home side deep in Chelsea’s half and the ball fell for Tanaka, who could not have caught his 25-yard strike any sweeter as it flew into the bottom corner.

Chelsea hauled themselves back into it five minutes into the second half when Jamie Gittens evaded Jayden Bogle on the left and crossed to the far post for the unmarked Neto to turn home his fifth league goal of the season.

Leeds’ response was immediate but Nmecha’s emphatic finish was ruled out for offside before Chelsea withdrew Gittens and Delap for Alejandro Garnacho and Cole Palmer.

The latter, making his first appearance since September 20 after recovering from groin and toe injuries, spurned a golden chance from Garnacho’s cut-back.

open image in gallery Enzo Maresca watched his side slip to a stunning defear

Leeds regained their two-goal advantage in the 72nd minute. Tosin Adarabioyo’s back-pass to Sanchez was short and when Leeds substitute Noah Okafor challenged for the ball, it squirmed clear for Calvert-Lewin to tap home.

Chelsea, who have now won only six of their 49 league visits to Elland Road, had plenty of possession in the closing stages.

But Gabriel Gudmundsson and Okafor wasted further chances for Leeds, who held firm for three crucial points and their first since late October.