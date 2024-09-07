Why didn’t England manager Lee Carsey sing the national anthem?

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



New interim England manager Lee Carsley has received plenty of media attention ahead of his first match in charge of the Three Lions, with plenty expected of him after his success at U21 level.

And despite catching the eye with his squad announcement at the end of August – having included four uncapped players – there were plenty of eyes on an altogether more trivial decision in the moments before kick-off in Dublin.

Carsley did not take part in the customary singing of the national anthem ahead of his first match in charge, having explained his reasoning in a previous press conference, although all members of the starting XI were singing to a chorus of boos from the crowd in Dublin.

The 50-year-old – who represented Ireland as a player between 1997 and 2008, making 40 appearances – told the media that singing the anthems is “something that I have never done”, either as a player or during his time in charge of England’s youth sides. This comment drew criticism from various corners, with some asking whether he can realistically expect to be named as full-time manager if he does not sing the anthem.

“I was always really focused on the game and my first actions of the game. I really found that, in that period, I was wary about my mind wandering off,” said Carsley, further explaining his decision.

“I was really focused on the football, and I have taken that into coaching. We had the national anthem with the under-21s also, and I am in a zone at that point. I am thinking about how the opposition are gonna set up and our first actions within the game.,” he added.

“I fully respect both anthems and understand how much they mean to both countries. It’s something I am really respectful of.”

Birmginham-born Carsley qualified to represent Ireland through his grandparents, and is the latest in a long line of those involved with the England team who have ties to the country.

Jack Grealish and Declan Rice are the players with the most notable links to Ireland, with both having represented the country’s youth teams – Rice even made three appearances at senior level, in friendlies, before declaring for Ireland in 2019.

Both are expecting to be heavily booed during what is England’s first competitive game in Ireland since 1990. Before 2015, England had gone 20 years without playing in Ireland, after riots at Lansdowne Road in 1995.

Tonight’s match is the first of two matches between Ireland and the Three Lions in this Nations League campaign, with the return fixture taking place on 17 November at Wembley Stadium.