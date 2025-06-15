Lee Carsley frustrated by missed chances in England Under-21s stalemate

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lee Carsley was frustrated by missed chances after England Under-21s were held to a 0-0 draw by Slovenia in the second game of their European Championship campaign.

England could have secured their place in the knockout stage after Ethan Nwaneri and James McAtee spurned glorious opportunities and Harvey Elliott was denied by the woodwork.

The reigning champions continued to push for a second win of the tournament but Slovenia goalkeeper Martin Turk denied Jack Hinshelwood in stoppage time to keep their slim hopes of qualification alive.

Carsley told UEFA.com: “It was a very tough game. We definitely didn’t underestimate Slovenia, who are a good, well-organised team.

“I definitely think we had enough chances to win, though, so the frustration is that we didn’t take those opportunities.

“I expect us to be better against Germany. I think we’ll need to freshen the team up.

“It’s important to take into consideration their age and the amount they’ve played, so we’ll make sure we utilise the squad.”

England kept a clean sheet thanks to goalkeeper James Beadle, who was called into action on three occasions to stop Slovenia from taking the lead.

The England stopper said: “There are no easy games in this tournament and Slovenia have real quality.

“If you can’t win the game don’t lose it, and we move on. I’m satisfied with my personal performance, but obviously disappointed we didn’t win.”

Captain McAtee dragged wide from inside the area in the first half before Turk denied him straight after the break.

The 22-year-old is hoping England can top the group with victory over Germany.

He said: “I’m a bit annoyed at myself for the chances I missed, but the same goes for the rest of the lads.

“We’re disappointed with the result, but it’s a point and we’ve got another game coming up soon, so we’ll focus on that.

“With my first chance I thought I was offside and for the second the lads said it was a good save, but I should have finished it.

“There will be some fresh legs out there against Germany, so hopefully we can get the three points and top the group, because that’s our aim.”