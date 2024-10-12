Lee Carsley urges England to get out of ‘comfort zone’ to end 60-year trophy wait

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Lee Carsley believes England have to get out of the “comfort zone” and try different things like his bold selection in the defeat to Greece, in order to cross the line and win something. The interim manager insisted it would be “naive” to keep with the same approach, as the national team attempts to end a 60-year wait for a trophy.

Carsley played a surprising formation that featured all of England’s attacking stars on Thursday, only to lose 2-1 in a performance that is now being perceived as potentially costing him a chance at the role full-time. He again insisted he isn’t thinking about but instead looking at the bigger picture of leaving the team in a better place for the 2026 World Cup and future tournaments.

While he has said he will not use Thursday’s formation in the match away to Finland on Sunday, he did argue they have to keep it open for the future. “We’re not that far away,” Carsley said.

“We have been close twice. It was important that I put my own stamp on the team and the squad and tried something different because the understanding is that unless it changes, it won’t change.”

Speaking as much about himself, Carsley said: “Our human instinct is to be safe, to go with things that you’re comfortable with, but it was important that in this period I felt that I have to be out of my comfort zone. I have to try something because we’ve got to put ourselves in a position where we can win.

“To think that we can just do the same again and expect something different is naive. I totally accept all of the criticism. I’m glad it was directed towards me and not the players and we move on.”

Carsley went on: “The changes I made the other night, trying something different, I’m not put off by that. But I understand the interest and the criticism, which is fine. I’m really wary of the fact that the last time we won something was 1966 so we have to have that ability to try something different.

“Having watched the game back two or three times as you can imagine, it’s never as bad or as good as you think. There were some really encouraging things in parts of the game.”

Despite the potential contradiction of thinking about the 2026 World Cup while insisting he is not thinking about the job full-time, Carsley said this is only about fulfilling his role as a coach.

“This is a great opportunity, not only for myself, for the rest of the staff and the players to try something different... we’re looking at bigger picture in terms of World Cup qualification and then hopefully the World Cup … [it’s important] that we’ve got a good understanding of the player capabilities.

open image in gallery Carsley (right) talks to England performance analyst James Ryder during the Greece game on Thursday ( The FA via Getty Images )

“The last thing that is important to me in this whole process is me. The reason I believe I have done so well in coaching is because people know that it’s not about me. It’s about the players, it’s about the environment, it’s about the culture.

“If I do try something different, they can see I’m trying it out of trying to get the best out of the team or the individual rather than myself.

“I don’t see this as an audition. I don’t see it as the biggest chance I have ever had. I see it as a privilege. I see it as an unbelievable responsibility.

“I have got three more games left, I want to try to make sure that the squad are in a really good position, that we have seen different players play in different positions and we are in a healthy position.

“There is probably a reason in the past why I have not got into senior football managing at club level because I really enjoy this side of the game, the player development and the journey they go on. I have tried to remove myself from the emotion of ‘it’s my job to lose or get’.

“It was totally clear when I came in, the remit. That is what I have tried to do to the best of my ability when I came in with the understanding that I want to try something different at times. It is good that I have the trust and understanding of the staff that we have got.”