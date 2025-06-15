Sunday’s briefing: England U21s continue Euros defence as PSG begin CWC campaign

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Football continues on both sides of the Atlantic with England Under-21s continuing the defence of their European Championship title and Champions League winners Paris St Germain kicking-off their Club World Cup campaign.

Under-21s boss Carsley expects more

England Under-21s boss Carsley insisted his side still had plenty to improve on, despite a winning start at the European Championship.

Goals from Harvey Elliott, Jonathan Rowe and Charlie Cresswell saw Croatia defeated 3-1, with Sunday’s game against Slovenia providing a chance to cement their place in the knockout rounds.

“It might seem a bit clunky at times, unstructured, but I thought the players took on board what we tried to do, lots of positives, the Czechs had good chances as well so lots to improve,” said Carsley.

“The longer I feel we can stay in the competition, the more clean our play will become.”

Dembele has Ballon d’Or dreams

Champions League winner Ousmane Dembele is chasing the “holy grail” of the Ballon d’Or.

The forward’s performances were integral to Paris St Germain’s inaugural triumph in Europe’s premier club competition but having conquered that challenge, the 28-year-old is looking to emulate his idol and former Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi.

“Winning a Ballon d’Or when you’re a footballer is obviously the holy grail on an individual level. It’s something you dream of as a child,” Dembele told France Football.

“I’ve had difficult years with injuries, weak performances as well. This season I think I’ve been consistent, so we’ll see what happens.

“It would be exceptional to have my name on the list and to be one of the favourites is already a great victory, although I hope to win it one day.

Bright future ahead for FC United

FC United want to continue being an “antidote” to modern football as the breakaway club celebrate their 20th anniversary.

The Glazer family’s controversial takeover at Manchester United was the catalyst for the club’s foundation on June 14, 2005, offering an affordable, inclusive and fan-owned alternative for disenfranchised supporters.

FCUM reached the National League North and built a 4,900-capacity stadium within a decade and now the goal is for the Northern Premier League Premier Division side to kick on again.

“I think the future’s bright. I think we’re about to enter into our next grand phase,” chair Nick Boom told the PA news agency.

“We’ve spent a lot of time trying to kind of get the club into a position where it’s financially stable and it feels like we now have got to a position where we can kind of invest.”

What’s on today?

Champions League winners Paris St Germain take on Atletico Madrid in an early glamour tie in the Club World Cup. Bayern Munich against Auckland City offers less allure. England Under-21s could secure progress to the European Championship knockout stage with victory over Slovenia.