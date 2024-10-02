James Maddison feeling fitter than ever as he targets England return

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



James Maddison hopes to return to the England fold this week after he admitted his Euro 2024 snub has helped him feel fitter than ever.

Lee Carsley names his second England squad since being made interim boss on Thursday and Tottenham midfielder Maddison is in contention after he missed out in September.

The 27-year-old has worked with Carsley at both Coventry and England Under-21s, but his immediate focus is on Spurs’ Europa League tie at Ferencvaros.

“I didn’t think question one would be straight in with the England stuff,” Maddison said in Budapest.

“I want to be in the squad. It’s simple, every England player will tell you that.

“I know Lee Carsley, I worked with him at Coventry. He was my assistant with the England Under-21s under Aidy Boothroyd.

“I feel really good at the minute. I feel as fit as I’ve ever felt, really. I feel like my fitness is at an optimum level.

“Having a break over the summer, not going to the Euros, it does help. I know it’s been spoken about with Erling Haaland how he’s had a summer off and he hit the ground running and I feel the same. I feel alive on the pitch at the minute.

“I always say the same cliched thing when I get asked about the England stuff. It’s if I just take care of my performances for Spurs, which I feel like I’m doing at the minute to a high level, then the other stuff will take care of itself, hopefully.”

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou talked up Maddison’s England chances and the playmaker is expected to feature in Hungary after he sat out Spurs’ opening Europa League tie with Qarabag last week.

Postecoglou added: “I think Madders has been outstanding so far this year. His form from the first game has been really strong physically.

“I’ve said a few times that he’s back at the levels where he can play in the manner he wants to and do everything he wants in a game.

I'm sure if he continues in that vein he will be in the conversation for England squads moving forward. Ange Postecoglou on James Maddison

“In the last two or three weeks he’s had an effect on goals and assists as well, which always gets highlighted with players in his position, but his general play has been outstanding.

The Spurs boss was also asked about Dominic Solanke’s international prospects after the striker scored at Manchester United on Sunday to make it three goals in three games.

Solanke’s solitary cap for his country came in 2017.

“I get enough stick for my own selections so I am not going to get involved in anyone else’s selections, but yeah Dom is fine,” Postecoglou said.

“I can see he’s getting strong. Obviously the goals help. He’s a striker, he wants to score goals and that helps him to feel better about the beginning of his career here.

“I think he’s in great condition, he’s already made a big impact at our football club, but I’m even more excited about what’s ahead.”

Maddison also talked in glowing terms about Spurs academy graduate Mikey Moore, who impressed at Old Trafford and is primed for more minutes on Thursday.

“Mikey, when he first came up, I had to remind myself how young he actually is,” Maddison said.

“He’s very powerful and he’s only going to get stronger as he develops into his body. It’s quite scary. He’s got a lot of ability, but I don’t want him to feel any pressure.

“I’m really excited to see how his journey goes.”