Lee Carsley insists three points not taken for granted as England edge Andorra

England Under-21s boss Lee Carsley insists three points is something he does not “take for granted” after his side edged past Andorra 1-0 at Pride Park.

England were up against a stubborn Andorra low-block and found it hard to break them down until Tyrique George made the breakthrough in the 41st minute.

The Young Lions would have hoped that opened the floodgates but Andorra goalkeeper Marc De Castro made six saves to deny England from scoring more and instead they had to settle for the one-goal win.

Carsley admits his side could have had more goals but sees three points as a positive.

He said: “Three points. It’s something we don’t take for granted. I thought there were a lot of positives tonight, and the other night in Moldova.

“We’ve got a lot of minutes into players who aren’t playing much at their clubs. The basics of spending time with the players and getting to know them as people. Getting to understand what makes them tick off the pitch as well.

“Considering where we are in terms of the amount of time we’ve spent with the group that’s our third game against another low block similar to the other night and got the three points.

“Ideally we would like to score more goals but we have to give them (Andorra) credit and we’ve had like five clear-cut chances so would expect us to score one or two more.”

Carsley admitted he is still getting to know a newer crop of players after some of the Euro 2025 winners left the group.

He added: “We are getting to know the players and getting an understanding of the form that they are in, the confidence they need and some need minutes, some are playing a lot.

“Us giving them the chance to do that, one thing we can’t control is the amount of minutes they get.

“We need to accept that we might not get the best version with their age and amount of minutes they get but a lot of players over the two games have done really well.”

Fulham’s Josh King made his first start for Carsley and the boss has been impressed with what he has seen from the 18-year-old this week.

He said: “I thought he was outstanding. I’ve been so impressed with him. Not only what he’s doing at his club but the way he’s conducted himself this week.

“You have to keep reminding yourself he’s 18. He’s so talented, such potential, it’s important we look after him. It’s not a case of him coming to play every minute for England.

“It’s important we send him back to his club in good condition. It’s always that balance with young players.”