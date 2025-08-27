Beto wraps up routine cup win for Everton against League One Mansfield

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Second-half goals from Charly Alcaraz and substitute Beto saw Everton ease into the Carabao Cup third round with a routine 2-0 win over League One Mansfield.

Alcaraz lit up a tame encounter with a superb strike six minutes into the second half before Beto wrapped up victory with a late tap-in at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Everton’s second outing at their superb new venue was a far more sedate affair than their historic victory over Brighton at the weekend.

Yet with Nigel Clough’s Mansfield rarely troubling a strong-looking Everton side, the hosts progressed with little alarm.

After a 15-minute delay to allow fans to get inside for the first floodlit game at the ground, the hosts were slow to find their stride.

Most of the noise came from Mansfield’s sizeable support and it was not until the 13th minute that the hosts threatened as Alcaraz forced a save from Liam Roberts.

Roberts then palmed over from a Dwight McNeil free-kick before Jack Grealish skewed an effort well over the crossbar.

Harrison Armstrong raced through on goal before the break but shot straight at Roberts.

Grealish also tested the keeper after the restart and the breakthrough finally came shortly afterwards as James Garner laid off for Alcaraz to guide a fine shot into the top corner from the edge of the box.

The Toffees threatened another when Seamus Coleman jinked his way to the byline but the ball ran out of play before he could pull back across goal.

Everton introduced new signing Tyler Dibling, signed from Southampton in a £35million deal earlier this week, after an hour.

He received a good reception but the Mansfield supporters remained the louder and were enlivened further when a powerful shot from Luke Bolton was turned behind for a corner by James Tarkowski.

Beto also got a sight at goal but failed to trouble Roberts while another substitute, Iliman Ndiaye, shot into the side-netting.

Beto was not to be denied, however, and put the seal on the win when he turned in from close range from another Armstrong pass.