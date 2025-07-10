‘Special’ Lauren James among best players at Women’s Euro 2025, says Lucy Bronze

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England’s Lauren James is among the best players at Euro 2025 for creating “something special” and unlocking a game in a moment, team-mate Lucy Bronze has said.

James scored England’s opening goal in the 4-0 win over Netherlands with a powerful left-footed shot into the top corner and added a second after half-time as the Lionesses bounced back from their defeat to France.

The 23-year-old had been an injury doubt before the tournament due to a hamstring injury but was moved to the right wing against the Netherlands and sparked England’s big win with her opening goal.

Lauren James celebrates scoring England’s first goal in the 4-0 win ( Getty Images )

“We know we just need to get LJ the ball in dangerous positions and there could be a goal from anything,” Bronze said. “She's probably the best player in this entire tournament for something special.

“There's a lot of special players in this tournament. I know the likes of [ Spain’s Alexia] Putellas and [Aitana] Bonmati, a huge amount of talented players, but LJ's got that something special.

“She's only young, she's not at 100 per cent yet, so hopefully we get through the tournament and she just keeps getting better and better.”

“We see her do that in training all the time,” striker Alessia Russo said. “When you give her the ball in those kinds of areas you know she can hit it off both feet.

“I want to find LJ in those areas as much as I can. We all do. She's a special player and a great talent.”

England would have been out of the Euros had they lose to the Netherlands in Zurich but the holders can reach the quarter-finals with a win against Wales on Sunday.