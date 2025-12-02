Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Laura Woods is doing ‘ok’ after she fainted live on air while presenting ITV’s pre-match coverage of England’s clash with Ghana.

The 38-year-old was caught by pundits Ian Wright and Anita Asante before ITV cut straight to commercials.

When the coverage returned, Katie Shanahan confirmed that she had taken the reins as lead presenter after Woods had been “taken ill”.

“As you have probably noticed we don’t have the wonderful Laura Woods because she’s just been taken ill but she’s in very good hands so I’m stepping in at late notice,” Shanahan said.

Laura Woods is one of the most recognisable faces in sports broadcasting ( Getty Images )

Woods has now taken to Instagram to provide an update on her condition, revealing that a virus was likely the reason as she apologised for causing any worry.

“Gosh that was a bit weird,” she wrote. “Sorry to worry everyone, I’m ok, the wonderful paramedics at Saints have said it’s probably a virus, just need a bit of rest and hydration.

“I’m really embarrassed that happened on TV but a big thank you to my colleagues at ITV who really looked after me tonight. And to Wrighty and Neets for catching me, and sorry again.”

Woods’ fiance Adam Collard initially offered some reassurance to viewers, writing on X: “Laura is all ok and with the right people. Thank you for all of your kind messages.”

Shanahan then issued a similar update on ITV’s live broadcast when attention returned to the panel with England leading Ghana 1-0 at half-time.

Having wished her “a speedy recovery” before kick-off, Shanahan added: “She’s doing ok and we all send her our love.”

The abruptness of the incident led to an outpouring of concern on social media.

One X user wrote: “Don’t know what happened there with Laura Woods at the coverage of the Lionesses game on ITV4, but hoping she’s ok.”

Another wrote: “Looking forward to the game but hope Laura Woods is okay. Quite a shock to see her collapse like that.”

Fans were also quick to praise those around Woods for how they dealt with the troubling situation.

“Full respect to the presenter who had to step in with zero notice after Laura Woods fainted,” one viewer posted, hailing Shanahan who is now in charge of steering the build-up. “She’s making it look easy.”

Arsenal legend Wright, a beloved figure in women’s football, has also earned plaudits for catching Woods and potentially preventing her from further harm.

“Hope Laura Woods is OK? Well played Wrighty,” another fan said.

Woods is one of the most recognisable faces in sports broadcasting and is a regular on ITV’s coverage of the Lionesses, taking on lead presenter roles for both the 2023 Women’s World Cup and Euro 2025.

She gave birth to her first child in January 2025 with former Love Island star Collard and returned to TV in April.