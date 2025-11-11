Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Spanish FA (Rfef) expressed their “surprise and concern” after Lamine Yamal was released by the Spain squad following a groin procedure that it claims the governing body was left in the dark about.

The 18-year-old Barcelona winger, who has missed five matches for his LaLiga club due to the persisting issue, had a radiofrequency operation on Monday as Spain's training camp began.

Yet Rfef says it was not told about the procedure, writing in a statement: “The medical services of the Royal Spanish Football Federation wish to express their surprise and concern upon learning, at 13:47 on Monday 10 November - the day the national team's official training camp began - that Lamine Yamal had undergone an invasive radiofrequency procedure earlier that same morning to treat discomfort in his pubic area.

"This procedure was carried out without prior communication to the national team's medical staff, who only became aware of the details through a report received at 22:40 last night, in which a medical recommendation of 7–10 days of rest was indicated.

"In light of this situation, and with the player's health, safety, and wellbeing as the top priority, the Royal Spanish Football Federation has decided to release the player from the current squad."

Rfef say they are ‘surprised’ at the release of Lamine Yamal ( Getty Images )

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente described the situation as something he had not come across previously.

"I had never experienced a situation like that. I don't think it's very normal," said De la Fuente.

"You don't know, you haven't heard anything, you don't know any details, and then they tell you about health issues. You're left surprised."

Yamal, capped 23 times, has netted six goals and contributed six assists in 11 matches this season for Barcelona.

Spain top Group E with 12 points from four matches, scoring 15 goals and conceding none.

They face Georgia on Saturday in Tbilisi before hosting Turkey on Tuesday in Seville.

Spain will qualify for the finals if they defeat Georgia and Turkey do not beat Bulgaria or if they draw and Turkey lose.

Additional reporting from Reuters