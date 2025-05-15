Lamine Yamal seals La Liga title for Barcelona with win over Espanyol

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Barcelona secured their 28th La Liga title on Thursday when they beat city rivals Espanyol 2-0, securing an unassailable seven-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid with two games left to play.

Following a 4-3 loss at Barcelona on Sunday, Real needed to win their final three games and hope the leaders didn't earn more than one point in the same period to maintain any mathematical chances of claiming the title.

However, their slim title hopes were dashed when Lamine Yamal curled a superb shot into the back of the net in the 53rd minute, with Fermin Lopez securing the victory by striking a ball from inside the box, assisted by Yamal, five minutes deep in stoppage time.

The result moved Hansi Flick's Barca to 85 points, seven ahead of last season's champions Real, with Atletico Madrid third on 70 points. It caps a remarkable first season at Barca for coach Hansi Flick as his side have won the La Liga and Copa del Rey double.

The Catalan side said they will be presented with the league trophy on Friday during a special celebration in the city.

Barca were seconds away from celebrating the title without stepping on the pitch on Wednesday until Real scored a late winner against Mallorca to keep their slim hopes alive.

But Barca took care of business themselves with a hard-fought win at Espanyol, with the match being delayed for a few minutes after several fans were injured after being hit by a car outside the stadium.

The hosts were arguably the better side in a first half that was goalless thanks to Barca goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny who made a brilliant reflex save to deny a Javi Puado effort from close range in one of several dangerous Espanyol counter-attacks.

open image in gallery Fans celebrate in the streets of Barcelona ( AP )

Just when it seemed Barca were out of ideas on how to break down their opponents, it was teenage sensation Lamine Yamal who worked his magic, scoring a stunning goal with what is becoming his trademark move.

The 17-year-old took the ball on the right touchline and made a superb lateral run parallel to the edge of the box before unleashing a curling strike between two defenders and into the top corner.

"Lamine's goal is a move he practices a lot, he had scored twice today in the warm-up the same way. We have to look after him and let him enjoy it, he is fantastic," his teammate Pedri told Movistar Plus.

"You don't win a league every day so now we need to enjoy it and celebrate this trophy. It was one of the most complicated titles. We are happy with the year we have had. We've enjoyed it and so have the fans."

Yamal's goal worked as a confidence boost as Barca took control and, after Leandro Cabrera was sent off with a straight red for elbowing Yamal in the body in the 80th minute, substitute Lopez wrapped up the win to begin the title celebrations.