La Liga to honour victims of train crash tragedies in Spain

La Liga will observe a minute of silence before all matches this weekend, honouring the victims of two devastating train accidents that have occurred in Spain over the past week.

The nation was plunged into mourning last Sunday when a high-speed train derailed in southern Spain, leading to a collision with a second train and claiming the lives of at least 43 people.

Just days later, on Tuesday, a commuter train outside Barcelona struck a collapsed retaining wall, resulting in another fatality.

The father of Getafe player David Cordón was among those killed in the initial incident, the Madrid-based club confirmed. Cordón is currently sidelined due to injury, with Getafe set to play Girona on Monday.

These tragedies have deeply affected a country that boasts Europe's leading high-speed rail network and relies heavily on its daily commuter services.

Amidst the national sorrow, the La Liga season continues with several pivotal fixtures.

open image in gallery Two train crashes have rocked Spain over the past week ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Real Madrid, despite recent internal turmoil and a coaching change, travels to Villarreal on Saturday in a crucial encounter.

A victory for second-placed Madrid over third-placed Villarreal would allow them to leapfrog Barcelona and regain the top spot before their rivals face Real Oviedo on Sunday.

Villarreal, seven points behind Madrid with a game in hand, sees this home match as a potentially last-ditch effort to keep their title aspirations alive.

Barcelona, meanwhile, will aim to bounce back against struggling Oviedo after their 11-game winning streak was ended by Real Sociedad last weekend.

Real Sociedad, now in ninth place, hosts Celta Vigo on Sunday, enjoying an unbeaten run of four games across La Liga and the Copa del Rey under new American coach Pellegrino Matarazzo.

Key players are also making headlines. Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior helped to appease disgruntled fans by scoring once and assisting three goals in a dominant 6-1 Champions League victory over Monaco.

He has faced criticism from supporters for the team's inconsistent form and his perceived lack of support for now-departed coach Xabi Alonso.

Teammate Brahim Díaz is expected to rejoin training after Morocco's Africa Cup of Nations final defeat to Senegal, where he missed a crucial stoppage-time penalty.

For Barcelona, midfielder Fermín López is in prolific form, having netted 10 goals across all competitions, including a brace against Slavia Prague.

However, Barcelona faces a setback with Pedri González, the linchpin of their passing game, suffering a right hamstring injury in Prague, with the full extent and recovery timeline yet to be confirmed by the club.